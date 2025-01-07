Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0
733.95
0
0
Other costs
-0.24
-0.32
-0.2
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
4,260.93
0
0
Operating profit
-0.3
-0.38
-0.2
-0.29
OPM
0
5,094.88
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
1.18
1.02
1.36
1.03
Profit before tax
0.87
0.63
1.14
0.72
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
1.28
Adj. profit
0.87
0.63
1.14
2
Exceptional items
0
-1.87
-2.18
-3.62
Net profit
0.87
-1.23
-1.03
-1.61
yoy growth (%)
-171.29
19.03
-36.01
11.43
NPM
0
16,162.38
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.