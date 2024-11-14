iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Petrofils CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
PARAS PETROFILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the second quarter end on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 06th September, 2024 has approved and taken on records matter relating to 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company.
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
PARAS PETROFILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company in scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 at 12:30 p.m. IST In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 07th August, 2024 have approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) for first Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
PARAS PETROFILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 scheduled to be held on Monday July 08 2024 at 12:30 p.m. IST In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 08th July, 2024 have approved and taken on record the following items: 1. Appointment of Mr. Jayprakashan Nair as Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company 2. Appointment of M/s M.D. Baid & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
PARAS PETROFILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company in scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at 12:30 p.m. IST In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
PARAS PETROFILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/01/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/01/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), Board Meeting of the company held today i.e. 10th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Paras Petrofils: Related News

No Record Found

