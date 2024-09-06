To

The Shareholders,

PARAS PETROFILS LIMITED

Your Directors present this 33rd Annual Report together with the Audited Annual Financial Statements of Paras Petrofils Limited ("Paras" or "the Company") for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS- AT A GLANCE

Overall Performance of your Company

• The Financial Year 2023-24 had been very challenging for the Company and your Company has made necessary efforts to eliminate potential losses suffered due to the Covid-19 related challenges. The Company has suffered net loss of Rs. 37.38 Lacs in the Financial Year 2023-24 as compared to Net Profit of Rs. 33.97 Lacs in the Financial Year 2022-23.

S The financial summary, performance highlights operations/state of affair of your Company for the year are summarized below:

Amount (In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone 2023-24 2022-23 Income from Business Operations - - Other Income 129.63 121.37 Total Income 129.63 121.37 Less: Expenditure 167.01 87.40 Profit/Loss before Tax& Exceptional Items (37.38) 33.97 Less: Exceptional Items - - Profit/Loss before Tax (37.38) 33.97 Less: Tax Expense - - Add: Deferred Tax Asset - - Net Profit/Loss after Tax (37.38) 33.97 Earnings per share: Basic (0.01) 0.01 Diluted - -

DIVIDEND

No Dividend was declared for the current financial year due to carry forward of previous losses in the Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed Dividend declared or paid by the Company, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board proposes no amount to transfer to the reserves and no amount is proposed to be retained in surplus.

SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change under the Share Capital during the year under review as the Company has not issued any shares including Equity Shares, Shares with Differential Voting Rights, Stock Options, Sweat Equity, etc. The Company has not bought back any equity shares during the year 2023-24.

As on 31st March, 2024, paid-up share capital of the Company stood at 36,78,43,000 consisting of 33,42,21,000 Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each and 33,62,200 11% Non-cumulative Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each.

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

In terms of Regulation 76 of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit is undertaken by a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries on quarterly basis. The audit is aimed at reconciliation of total shares held in CDSL, NSDL and in physical form with the admitted, issued and listed capital of the Company. The Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report(s) as submitted by the Auditor on quarterly basis was filed with respective stock exchanges where original shares of the Company are listed.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND CHANGES THEREON DURING THE YEAR Board & KMP

Mr. Deepak Kishorchandra Vaidya Whole-time Director Ms. Madhuben Shankarbhai Rathod Non-Executive Director Mr. Kailashdan Charan (Ceased to be Director of the company w.e.f. 15.04.2024) Non-Executive Director Mr. Sanjay Jayant Bhatt Non-Executive Director Mr. Harikishan Chunilal Panpaliya (Ceased to be Director of the company w.e.f. 10.02.2024) Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Anil Kumar Ghanshyamdas Bansal (Ceased to be Director of the company w.e.f. 10.02.2024) Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Rupesh Pachori Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Piyush Khatod Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Deepak Kishorchandra Vaidya Chief Financial Officer Ms. Shalu Ramesh Sarraf Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Directors liable to retire by rotation:

Ms. Madhuben Rathod (DIN: 08861595), Director will be retiring by rotation at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers her for re-appointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment to the Company at this Annual General Meeting.

Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

There are no any other changes in Directors or Key Managerial Personnel by way of Appointment, Redesignation, Resignation, Death, Dis-qualification, variation made or withdrawn etc. except:

During the year under review:

• Mr. Deepak K Vaidya has been reappointed as whole time director of the Company, with effect from September 30, 2023 for period of 5 years.

• Mr. Harikishan Chunilal Panpaliya and Mr. Anil Kumar Ghanshyamdas Bansal has resigned from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from the closing business hours of February 10, 2024.

• Mr. Rupesh Pachori and Mr. Piyush Khatod were appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from February 10, 2024.

After the closure of the year:

• Mr. Kailashdan Charan has ceased to be the part of board of director of the company w.e.f. 15.04.2024

• Mr. Jayprakashan Padmanabhan Nair was appointed as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 08.07.2024

•

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149(6) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013

All Independent Directors have given declarations under section 149(7) that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder to be read with SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

BOARD ANNUAL EVALUATION

The provisions of section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that a Formal Annual Evaluation is to be made by Board of its own performance and that of its Committee and individual Directors. Schedule-IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that performance evaluation of the Independent Director shall be done by Directors excluding the Director being evaluated. The Board carried out a formal annual performance evaluation as per the criteria/framework laid down by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the company and adopted by the Board. The evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process to judge the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board. They were evaluated on parameters such as their education, knowledge, experience, expertise, skills, behavior, leadership qualities, level of engagement & contribution, independence of judgment, decision making ability for safeguarding the interest of the Company, stakeholders and its shareholders.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board except the participation of concerned Independent Director whose evaluation was to be done. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board was satisfied with the evaluation process and approved the evaluation results thereof.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors has laid down the code of conduct for all Board Members and members of the Senior Management of the Company. Additionally, all Independent Directors of the company shall be bound by duties of Independent Directors as set out in Companies Act, 2013 to be read with SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

All Board Members, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The appointment, removal and remuneration of the directors are subject to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") and in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. The Company has a policy on the appointment and remuneration of the directors, which, inter alia, provides the criteria for determination of the qualifications, attributes, independence of a director, diversity, and other matters.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been formulated/revised under the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations and covers remuneration to the directors, key managerial personnel and the senior management personnel, identification and criteria for selection of appropriate candidates for appointment as directors, key managerial personnel and senior management personnel.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013, the Directors, would like to state as follows:

(a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments & estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true & fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit & loss of the Company for that period;

(c) the Directors had taken proper & sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing & detecting fraud & other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and such controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD& COMMITTEES

The details of Board Meetings convened during the year along with other details of Board Meetings held are given in Corporate Governance Report, which forms the integral part of this Annual Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The Composition of Audit Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The Composition of the Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.The Composition of the Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM COMMITTEE

The Vigil Mechanism Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.The Composition of the Committee is given in the Corporate Governance report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per Reg. 34 of SEBI Regulation, 2015 to be read with Part A of Schedule V of the said regulations, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the company, together with the certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section of this Annual Report.

STATUTORY AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDITOR WITH THEIR QUALIFICATION. RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARKS ALONG WITH THE EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS BY THE DIRECTORS

A. STATUTORY AUDITOR

The members at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022 re-appointed M/s RMR & Co., Chartered Accountant(FRN:106467W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years to hold office from the conclusion of that meeting till the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Qualifications! and Directors comments on the report of Statutory Auditor:

The Notes on Accounts and observations of the Auditors in their Report on the Accounts of the Company are self-explanatory and in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for any further clarification(s). Also, the report submitted by the Auditor is unqualified.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to provision of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rule, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. M.D. Baid & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit was conducted by Mr. Shreyansh Jain, Practicing Company Secretary, and the report thereon is annexed herewith as "Annexure- A".

Qualifications! and Directors comments on the report of Secretarial Auditor:

There are qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in their Report and the same is self-explanatory.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The provisions of Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015 are applicable on the Company. Therefore, the Company has obtained a certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary and has been attached with this Annual Report. The report thereon is annexed herewith as "Annexure-B".

C. INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Company had appointed Internal Auditor to carry out the Internal Audit Functions. The Internal Auditor has to submit a "Quarterly Report" to the Audit Committee for its review.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the Audit Committee, under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

As per sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, maintenance of Cost Records has not been prescribed by the Central Government for the products/services manufactured/provided by the company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return in terms of section 92(3) of the Act for the financial year 2023-24 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.paraspetrofils.in/

SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE/ IOINT VENTURES COMPANIES OF THE COMPANY

The Company is not having any Subsidiary Company/ Joint Venture/ Associate Company during the financial year 2023-24. A statement about Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associate Company in the form AOC-1 is not applicable.

PARTICULAR OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to Financial Statements forming part of the Annual Report.

The company has not made any investment during the year

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits in terms of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013.There were no unclaimed deposits at the end of Financial Year i.e. 31st March, 2024.

PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE COMPAIES ACT, 2013

In the financial year 2023-24, The Company has not entered into any material related party transaction with the related parties within the purview of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus form AOC-2 is not required.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GO

The requisite information with regard to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, in terms of the Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given below:

Conservation of energy 1. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Nil 2. the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy Nil 3. the capital investment on energy conservation equipment Nil

Technology absorption

1. the efforts made towards technology absorption Nil 2. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution Nil 3. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) Nil 4. the details of technology imported Nil 5. the year of import Nil 6. whether the technology been fully absorbed Nil 7. if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and Nil 8. the expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

1. The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year Nil 2. The Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows Nil

Further, there were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with the requirements prescribed under the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) read with the MCA Circulars granting exemptions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARD (IND AS)

Your Company follows Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the preparation of its financial statements. Your Company has consistently applied applicable accounting policies during the year under review. Management evaluates all recently issued or revised accounting standards on an ongoing basis. The Company discloses its financial results on a quarterly basis which are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as required under the provisions of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, as amended.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The provisions of SEBI Regulations for formation of Risk Management Committee are not applicable to the Company. However, as per section 134 (3) (n) of Companies Act 2013, the company regularly maintains a proper check in normal course of its business regarding risk management. Currently, the company does not identify any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The company does not fall under the criteria of net worth, turnover or profit for applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions as per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence the same are not applicable to the company for the period under review.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per Regulation 22 of the SEBI Regulations, 2015, in order to ensure that the activities of the Company & its employees are conducted in a fair & transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior, the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy. This policy is explained in "Corporate Governance Report" and is also posted on website of the company.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013" and Rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at its workplaces. During the year, no complaints were filed with the Company

PERSONNEL RELATIONS

Your Directors hereby place on record their appreciation for the services rendered by executives, staff and other workers of the Company for their hard work, dedication and commitment. During the year under review, relations between the Employees and the Management continued to remain cordial.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of your Company is in receipt of remuneration requiring disclosure pursuant to the provisions of Section 197, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014; hence no such particulars are annexed.

FAMILIARIZATION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 25(7) of Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board has framed a policy to familiarize Independent Directors about the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which this financial statement relates and on the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

To the best of the Managements knowledge, no significant and material order(s) were passed by any regulator(s) or courts or tribunals which could impact the going concern status and companys operation in future.

CHANGE IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of changes in key sector-specific financial ratios.

Sr. No. Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 1. Current Ratio (times) 769.35 101.15 2. Return on Equity Ratio -0.02 0.01 3. Return on Investment 0.08 0.09 4. Current Liability (times) 0.00 0.01 5. Net Profit Margin (%) -0.29 0.28

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has a comprehensive Internal Financial Control system commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operation. The system encompasses the major processes to ensure reliability of financial reporting, compliance with policies, procedures, laws, and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources.

The Company has performed an evaluation and made an assessment of the adequacy and the effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Control System. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have also reviewed the Internal Financial Control system implemented by the Company on the financial reporting and in their opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate Internal Financial Control system over Financial Reporting and such Controls over Financial Reporting were operating effectively as on 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company.

The policies and procedures adopted by the Company ensures he orderly and efficient conduct of its business and adherence to the companys policies, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy & completeness of the records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Internal auditors continuously monitor the efficacy of internal controls with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organizations risk management with regard to the internal control framework.

Audit committee meets regularly to review reports submitted by the Internal Auditors. The Audit Committee also meet the Companys Statutory Auditors to ascertain their views on the financial statements, including the financial reporting system and compliance to accounting policies and procedures followed by the Company.

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code of Conduct also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website.

DISCLOSURE OF STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATIONS UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS, 2015

With reference to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the disclosure of Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) as per the said regulation is not applicable to the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors hereby acknowledge the dedication, loyalty, hard work, solidarity and commitment rendered by the employees of the Company during the year. They would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued patronage, assistance and guidance received by the Company during the year from bankers, government authorities, shareholders and other stakeholders and Stock Exchange authorities without whom the overall satisfactory performance would not have been possible.