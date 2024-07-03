iifl-logo-icon 1
Weizmann Ltd Share Price

136
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:26 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open139.95
  • Day's High139.95
  • 52 Wk High161.99
  • Prev. Close136.89
  • Day's Low134.81
  • 52 Wk Low 85.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.91
  • P/E25.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.11
  • EPS5.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.68
  • Div. Yield0.37
Weizmann Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

139.95

Prev. Close

136.89

Turnover(Lac.)

5.91

Day's High

139.95

Day's Low

134.81

52 Week's High

161.99

52 Week's Low

85.5

Book Value

43.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.68

P/E

25.27

EPS

5.41

Divi. Yield

0.37

Weizmann Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Weizmann Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Weizmann Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Weizmann Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.86

15.86

15.86

17.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.18

40.51

35.6

42.57

Net Worth

65.04

56.37

51.46

59.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

99.83

97.61

96.35

86.85

yoy growth (%)

2.27

1.31

10.93

3.55

Raw materials

-43.15

-37.58

-36.02

-49.95

As % of sales

43.22

38.49

37.38

57.51

Employee costs

-8.57

-7.62

-7.34

-6.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.75

7.58

6.02

4.76

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.11

-2.4

-1.35

Tax paid

-1.87

-2.66

-1.7

-1.75

Working capital

-6.07

3.7

-23.49

4.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.27

1.31

10.93

3.55

Op profit growth

-47.56

29.24

162.32

-16.72

EBIT growth

-43.31

36.95

32.51

-17.22

Net profit growth

-41.51

13.92

43.36

-11.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

122.9

135.14

99.84

97.62

96.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

122.9

135.14

99.84

97.62

96.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.43

2.48

0.67

0.13

Weizmann Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Weizmann Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dharmendra Gulabchand Siraj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chetan D Mehra

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Neelkamal Vrajlal Siraj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hitesh V Siraj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Balady Shekar Shetty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Smita Vinesh Davda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ami Purohit

Independent Director

Kishore M Vussonji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Weizmann Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985 Weizmann Ltd is engaged in a host of diverse activities - finance, textiles and exports. Originally in the textile business, it diversified into financial operations in 1994 offering merchant banking and portfolio management services other than leasing, hire purchase, ICD, bill discounting and other activities. The Company is primary involved in the business of Textiles.In 1995, Weizmann set up a wind farm at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3 MW.The company has diversified into wind turbines by entering into a joint venture with NedWind Rhenen, Netherlands to set up the project to manufacture, assemble, install and sell wind turbine generators. The company went in for backward integration at its textile division by setting up an in-house design department at its process house located in Ahmedabad.It has exported its goods to non-quota countries under brand names Weizmann and Wil-power. The company has been granted the Export House status by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in the wake of the companys commendable performance in exporting textiles to the African countries such as Namibia, Gambia, Republic of Ghana, Mauritania, Conakry, etc. Weizmann Securities is its subsidiary. The company has applied for setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture and export wide-width cotton sheets and terry towels.In view of the substantial exports the company continues to enjoy the status of Trading House awarded by the Government of Indi
Company FAQs

What is the Weizmann Ltd share price today?

The Weizmann Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹136 today.

What is the Market Cap of Weizmann Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Weizmann Ltd is ₹215.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Weizmann Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Weizmann Ltd is 25.27 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Weizmann Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Weizmann Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Weizmann Ltd is ₹85.5 and ₹161.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Weizmann Ltd?

Weizmann Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.62%, 3 Years at 33.14%, 1 Year at 18.37%, 6 Month at 8.80%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at -0.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Weizmann Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Weizmann Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.66 %

