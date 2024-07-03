Summary

Incorporated in 1985 Weizmann Ltd is engaged in a host of diverse activities - finance, textiles and exports. Originally in the textile business, it diversified into financial operations in 1994 offering merchant banking and portfolio management services other than leasing, hire purchase, ICD, bill discounting and other activities. The Company is primary involved in the business of Textiles.In 1995, Weizmann set up a wind farm at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3 MW.The company has diversified into wind turbines by entering into a joint venture with NedWind Rhenen, Netherlands to set up the project to manufacture, assemble, install and sell wind turbine generators. The company went in for backward integration at its textile division by setting up an in-house design department at its process house located in Ahmedabad.It has exported its goods to non-quota countries under brand names Weizmann and Wil-power. The company has been granted the Export House status by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in the wake of the companys commendable performance in exporting textiles to the African countries such as Namibia, Gambia, Republic of Ghana, Mauritania, Conakry, etc. Weizmann Securities is its subsidiary. The company has applied for setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture and export wide-width cotton sheets and terry towels.In view of the substantial exports the company continues to enjoy the status of Trading House awarded by the Government of Indi

