SectorTextiles
Open₹139.95
Prev. Close₹136.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.91
Day's High₹139.95
Day's Low₹134.81
52 Week's High₹161.99
52 Week's Low₹85.5
Book Value₹43.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.68
P/E25.27
EPS5.41
Divi. Yield0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.86
15.86
15.86
17.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.18
40.51
35.6
42.57
Net Worth
65.04
56.37
51.46
59.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
99.83
97.61
96.35
86.85
yoy growth (%)
2.27
1.31
10.93
3.55
Raw materials
-43.15
-37.58
-36.02
-49.95
As % of sales
43.22
38.49
37.38
57.51
Employee costs
-8.57
-7.62
-7.34
-6.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.75
7.58
6.02
4.76
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.11
-2.4
-1.35
Tax paid
-1.87
-2.66
-1.7
-1.75
Working capital
-6.07
3.7
-23.49
4.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.27
1.31
10.93
3.55
Op profit growth
-47.56
29.24
162.32
-16.72
EBIT growth
-43.31
36.95
32.51
-17.22
Net profit growth
-41.51
13.92
43.36
-11.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
122.9
135.14
99.84
97.62
96.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
122.9
135.14
99.84
97.62
96.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.43
2.48
0.67
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dharmendra Gulabchand Siraj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chetan D Mehra
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Neelkamal Vrajlal Siraj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hitesh V Siraj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Balady Shekar Shetty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Smita Vinesh Davda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ami Purohit
Independent Director
Kishore M Vussonji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1985 Weizmann Ltd is engaged in a host of diverse activities - finance, textiles and exports. Originally in the textile business, it diversified into financial operations in 1994 offering merchant banking and portfolio management services other than leasing, hire purchase, ICD, bill discounting and other activities. The Company is primary involved in the business of Textiles.In 1995, Weizmann set up a wind farm at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3 MW.The company has diversified into wind turbines by entering into a joint venture with NedWind Rhenen, Netherlands to set up the project to manufacture, assemble, install and sell wind turbine generators. The company went in for backward integration at its textile division by setting up an in-house design department at its process house located in Ahmedabad.It has exported its goods to non-quota countries under brand names Weizmann and Wil-power. The company has been granted the Export House status by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in the wake of the companys commendable performance in exporting textiles to the African countries such as Namibia, Gambia, Republic of Ghana, Mauritania, Conakry, etc. Weizmann Securities is its subsidiary. The company has applied for setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture and export wide-width cotton sheets and terry towels.In view of the substantial exports the company continues to enjoy the status of Trading House awarded by the Government of Indi
Read More
The Weizmann Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹136 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Weizmann Ltd is ₹215.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Weizmann Ltd is 25.27 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Weizmann Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Weizmann Ltd is ₹85.5 and ₹161.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Weizmann Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.62%, 3 Years at 33.14%, 1 Year at 18.37%, 6 Month at 8.80%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at -0.84%.
