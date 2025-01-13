Weizmann Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.86
15.86
15.86
17.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.18
40.51
35.6
42.57
Net Worth
65.04
56.37
51.46
59.84
Minority Interest
Debt
7.73
11.67
18.3
16.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.69
1.72
2.04
1.6
Total Liabilities
74.46
69.76
71.8
77.99
Fixed Assets
27.18
27.56
28.22
29.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.39
27.2
27.95
29.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.77
13.4
13.26
18.38
Inventories
9.74
8.41
7.78
10.34
Inventory Days
28.44
38.66
Sundry Debtors
8.61
13.82
11.93
18.14
Debtor Days
43.61
67.82
Other Current Assets
15.4
14.91
16.41
14.96
Sundry Creditors
-11.97
-19.64
-20.77
-20.19
Creditor Days
75.93
75.49
Other Current Liabilities
-3.01
-4.1
-2.09
-4.87
Cash
1.12
1.59
2.38
1.24
Total Assets
74.46
69.75
71.81
78
