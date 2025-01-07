Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
99.83
97.61
96.35
86.85
yoy growth (%)
2.27
1.31
10.93
3.55
Raw materials
-43.15
-37.58
-36.02
-49.95
As % of sales
43.22
38.49
37.38
57.51
Employee costs
-8.57
-7.62
-7.34
-6.81
As % of sales
8.59
7.81
7.61
7.84
Other costs
-42.16
-41.09
-44.22
-26.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.23
42.09
45.9
30.79
Operating profit
5.93
11.31
8.75
3.33
OPM
5.94
11.59
9.08
3.84
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.11
-2.4
-1.35
Interest expense
-0.27
-1.28
-0.45
-0.12
Other income
2.47
0.66
0.13
2.9
Profit before tax
4.75
7.58
6.02
4.76
Taxes
-1.87
-2.66
-1.7
-1.75
Tax rate
-39.4
-35.1
-28.23
-36.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.87
4.92
4.32
3.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.87
4.92
4.32
3.01
yoy growth (%)
-41.51
13.92
43.36
-11.99
NPM
2.88
5.04
4.48
3.46
