Weizmann Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

133.8
(0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:10:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Weizmann Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

99.83

97.61

96.35

86.85

yoy growth (%)

2.27

1.31

10.93

3.55

Raw materials

-43.15

-37.58

-36.02

-49.95

As % of sales

43.22

38.49

37.38

57.51

Employee costs

-8.57

-7.62

-7.34

-6.81

As % of sales

8.59

7.81

7.61

7.84

Other costs

-42.16

-41.09

-44.22

-26.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.23

42.09

45.9

30.79

Operating profit

5.93

11.31

8.75

3.33

OPM

5.94

11.59

9.08

3.84

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.11

-2.4

-1.35

Interest expense

-0.27

-1.28

-0.45

-0.12

Other income

2.47

0.66

0.13

2.9

Profit before tax

4.75

7.58

6.02

4.76

Taxes

-1.87

-2.66

-1.7

-1.75

Tax rate

-39.4

-35.1

-28.23

-36.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.87

4.92

4.32

3.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.87

4.92

4.32

3.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.51

13.92

43.36

-11.99

NPM

2.88

5.04

4.48

3.46

