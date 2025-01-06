Weizmann Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.75
7.58
6.02
4.76
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.11
-2.4
-1.35
Tax paid
-1.87
-2.66
-1.7
-1.75
Working capital
-6.07
3.7
-23.49
4.48
Other operating items
Operating
-6.57
5.51
-21.57
6.13
Capital expenditure
2.12
8.66
5.03
3.53
Free cash flow
-4.45
14.17
-16.54
9.66
Equity raised
73.88
75.85
105.36
100.72
Investing
-1.06
-3.32
10.76
7.74
Financing
1.93
-2.36
18.25
0.6
Dividends paid
0
0
17.27
0.86
Net in cash
70.29
84.34
135.1
119.6
