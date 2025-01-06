iifl-logo-icon 1
Weizmann Ltd Cash Flow Statement

133.48
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Weizmann Ltd

Weizmann FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.75

7.58

6.02

4.76

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.11

-2.4

-1.35

Tax paid

-1.87

-2.66

-1.7

-1.75

Working capital

-6.07

3.7

-23.49

4.48

Other operating items

Operating

-6.57

5.51

-21.57

6.13

Capital expenditure

2.12

8.66

5.03

3.53

Free cash flow

-4.45

14.17

-16.54

9.66

Equity raised

73.88

75.85

105.36

100.72

Investing

-1.06

-3.32

10.76

7.74

Financing

1.93

-2.36

18.25

0.6

Dividends paid

0

0

17.27

0.86

Net in cash

70.29

84.34

135.1

119.6

