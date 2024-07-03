Weizmann Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985 Weizmann Ltd is engaged in a host of diverse activities - finance, textiles and exports. Originally in the textile business, it diversified into financial operations in 1994 offering merchant banking and portfolio management services other than leasing, hire purchase, ICD, bill discounting and other activities. The Company is primary involved in the business of Textiles.In 1995, Weizmann set up a wind farm at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3 MW.The company has diversified into wind turbines by entering into a joint venture with NedWind Rhenen, Netherlands to set up the project to manufacture, assemble, install and sell wind turbine generators. The company went in for backward integration at its textile division by setting up an in-house design department at its process house located in Ahmedabad.It has exported its goods to non-quota countries under brand names Weizmann and Wil-power. The company has been granted the Export House status by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in the wake of the companys commendable performance in exporting textiles to the African countries such as Namibia, Gambia, Republic of Ghana, Mauritania, Conakry, etc. Weizmann Securities is its subsidiary. The company has applied for setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture and export wide-width cotton sheets and terry towels.In view of the substantial exports the company continues to enjoy the status of Trading House awarded by the Government of India.To provide quick deliveries the company has set up a manufacturing facility in Africa.During 2002-03, Baledh Hydro- Electric Projects Ltd., Joiner Hydro Power Projects Ltd.,Weizmann International Ltd.,Almi Hydro- Electric Projects Ltd. and Batot Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd.became subsidiaries of the Company.During year 2005-06, the Company acquired two companies as its subsidiary companies by increasing its equity stake. Consequent to these two companies becoming subsidiary companies, their subsidiary companies also became Companys subsidiaries.During 2007-08, seven companies namely Dabripada Energy Ltd, Jambhora Energy Ltd, Kaldar Energy Projects Ltd, Kondaibari Energy Limited, Vajharpada Energy Ltd, Vedang Tours and Travels Ltd and Windia Infrastructure Finance Ltd became subsidiary companies on account of acquisition of shares in the companies by Karma Energy Ltd and Weizmann Forex Ltd subsidiaries of the Company. Further Weizmann Homes Limited and its subsidiary Widereach Infin Services Ltd ceased to be subsidiary of the Company. During 2008-09, Knitwear Industries Ltd., Malawi became subsidiary of the Company. Further Kaldar Energy Projects Ltd, Kondaibari Energy Ltd, Vajharpada Energy Ltd, Windia Infrastructure Finance Ltd. and its subsidiaries, Kambam Valley Energy Projects Ltd, Kombai Mettu Energy Projects Ltd, ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company as Company divested its stake in these companies.In 2009-10, companies had embarked on a restructuring exercise under which two of its subsidiary companies namely Karma Energy Ltd and Weizmann Forex Ltd got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April, 2009 through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and later under the same Scheme, Power and Forex business undertakings demerged effective from 1st April, 2010 into two resultant companies Karma Wind Power Ltd. & Chanakya Holdings Ltd respectively and the names were changed to Karma Energy Ltd & Weizmann Forex Ltd. respectively. In consideration both Karma Wind Power Ltd and Chanakya Holdings Ltd issued 2 shares of face value Rs.10/- each credited as fully paid up for every 3 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each held by the shareholders in Weizmann Ltd. The shares issued by the resulting companies are now listed on BSE and NSE from 28th June, 2011. During the year 2009-10, Greenweiz Projects Ltd and Vajharpada Energy Ltd became subsidiaries of Company. Further Dabripada Energy Ltd and Jambhora Energy Projects Limited ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company.In 2010-11, through the Demerger, Almi Hydro Electric Projects Ltd, Baledh Energy Projects Ltd, Batot Hydro Power Ltd, Brahmanvel Energy Ltd, Greenweiz Projects Ltd, Joiner Hydro Power Projects Ltd, Khandesh Energy Projects Ltd, Vajharpada Energy Ltd and Vedang Tours and Travels Ltd. ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company.