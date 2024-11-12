iifl-logo-icon 1
Weizmann Ltd Board Meeting

125.61
(-0.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Weizmann CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
WEIZMANN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
WEIZMANN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 20th August 2024 to consider and approve a proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company. Approval of Buy-back of Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
WEIZMANN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider interalia among other things the following: 1. To consider and adopt the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. The Limited Review Report of the Auditors in respect of the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in accordance to our letter dated 28th June 2024 the Trading Window shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202416 May 2024
WEIZMANN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Dividend Recommended at the rate of 5% i.e Re. 0.50 per fully paid Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
WEIZMANN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

