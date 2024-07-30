|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|The 37th Annual General Meeting of Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 3.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
