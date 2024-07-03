iifl-logo-icon 1
422.7
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:03 PM

  • Open433.5
  • Day's High435.55
  • 52 Wk High584.4
  • Prev. Close433.5
  • Day's Low420
  • 52 Wk Low 344.5
  • Turnover (lac)29.38
  • P/E32.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value138.24
  • EPS13.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,027.96
  • Div. Yield0
Faze Three Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

433.5

Prev. Close

433.5

Turnover(Lac.)

29.38

Day's High

435.55

Day's Low

420

52 Week's High

584.4

52 Week's Low

344.5

Book Value

138.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,027.96

P/E

32.81

EPS

13.12

Divi. Yield

0

Faze Three Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Faze Three Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Faze Three Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 43.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Faze Three Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.32

24.32

24.32

24.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

353.92

312.35

256.43

204.28

Net Worth

378.24

336.67

280.75

228.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

324.17

302.19

239.87

243.77

yoy growth (%)

7.27

25.98

-1.59

0.92

Raw materials

-151.61

-138.13

-115.36

-126.22

As % of sales

46.76

45.7

48.09

51.77

Employee costs

-51.29

-52.26

-39.12

-34.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.41

22.32

15.54

27.27

Depreciation

-8.84

-7.96

-6.69

-6.96

Tax paid

-10.4

-3.04

1.29

10.59

Working capital

60.32

-1.28

28.31

116.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.27

25.98

-1.59

0.92

Op profit growth

37.47

79.5

0.25

-32.13

EBIT growth

32.84

32.68

-33.89

127.33

Net profit growth

29.71

14.55

-55.54

2,374.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

564.52

558.18

504.46

324.59

302.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

564.52

558.18

504.46

324.59

302.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.8

5.58

6.98

2.13

4.12

Faze Three Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Faze Three Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Anand

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Anand

Independent Director

Manan Shah

Independent Director

Vinit Rathod

Non Executive Director

Rashmi Ajay Anand

Independent Director

James Barry Leonard

Independent Director

Chuji Kondo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akram Sati

Independent Director

Dev Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Faze Three Ltd

Summary

Faze Three Exports Ltd (FTEL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.85, and became a deemed public limited company in Jan.94. It was converted into a full-fledged public limited company in May 94. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of superior quality high-end Home Textile products supplying to top retailers across the globe. It has a diversified product line, main products include Bathmats, Bath Rugs, Chairpads, Blankets, Rugs, Throws, Floor covering, Bed spreads, Patio Mats, Seat covers etc., The Company is known for its sheer pursuit for innovation, ideas and designs which reflects in its products and enjoyed being a preferred vendor to most of its customers. Majority of FTLs revenue (90%) is derived from Exports to USA, UK and Europe region. It has 8 facilities to manufacture home textiles situated at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Vapi (Gujarat), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Panipat (Haryana) in India.Apart from these, it has a diversified product basket which includes cotton and rubber backed bathmats, durries, tufted bed spreads and throws, hand tufted carpets and rugs made of cotton and wool, cushion covers, curtains as well as poly cotton and cotton damask table covers, napkins amongst many others. It has undertaken capex towards automation and streamlining existing facilities to improve efficiency and de-bottleneck operations.In Feb.95, FTEL came out with a Rs 12.66-cr public issue (premium: Rs 110) to part-finance the proposed EOU to manufac
Company FAQs

What is the Faze Three Ltd share price today?

The Faze Three Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹422.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Faze Three Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Faze Three Ltd is ₹1027.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Faze Three Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Faze Three Ltd is 32.81 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Faze Three Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Faze Three Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Faze Three Ltd is ₹344.5 and ₹584.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Faze Three Ltd?

Faze Three Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.25%, 1 Year at -3.90%, 6 Month at -5.00%, 3 Month at -6.35% and 1 Month at 3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Faze Three Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Faze Three Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.16 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 43.55 %

