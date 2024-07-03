Summary

Faze Three Exports Ltd (FTEL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.85, and became a deemed public limited company in Jan.94. It was converted into a full-fledged public limited company in May 94. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of superior quality high-end Home Textile products supplying to top retailers across the globe. It has a diversified product line, main products include Bathmats, Bath Rugs, Chairpads, Blankets, Rugs, Throws, Floor covering, Bed spreads, Patio Mats, Seat covers etc., The Company is known for its sheer pursuit for innovation, ideas and designs which reflects in its products and enjoyed being a preferred vendor to most of its customers. Majority of FTLs revenue (90%) is derived from Exports to USA, UK and Europe region. It has 8 facilities to manufacture home textiles situated at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Vapi (Gujarat), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Panipat (Haryana) in India.Apart from these, it has a diversified product basket which includes cotton and rubber backed bathmats, durries, tufted bed spreads and throws, hand tufted carpets and rugs made of cotton and wool, cushion covers, curtains as well as poly cotton and cotton damask table covers, napkins amongst many others. It has undertaken capex towards automation and streamlining existing facilities to improve efficiency and de-bottleneck operations.In Feb.95, FTEL came out with a Rs 12.66-cr public issue (premium: Rs 110) to part-finance the proposed EOU to manufac

