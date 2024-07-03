SectorTextiles
Open₹433.5
Prev. Close₹433.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.38
Day's High₹435.55
Day's Low₹420
52 Week's High₹584.4
52 Week's Low₹344.5
Book Value₹138.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,027.96
P/E32.81
EPS13.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.32
24.32
24.32
24.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.92
312.35
256.43
204.28
Net Worth
378.24
336.67
280.75
228.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
324.17
302.19
239.87
243.77
yoy growth (%)
7.27
25.98
-1.59
0.92
Raw materials
-151.61
-138.13
-115.36
-126.22
As % of sales
46.76
45.7
48.09
51.77
Employee costs
-51.29
-52.26
-39.12
-34.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.41
22.32
15.54
27.27
Depreciation
-8.84
-7.96
-6.69
-6.96
Tax paid
-10.4
-3.04
1.29
10.59
Working capital
60.32
-1.28
28.31
116.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.27
25.98
-1.59
0.92
Op profit growth
37.47
79.5
0.25
-32.13
EBIT growth
32.84
32.68
-33.89
127.33
Net profit growth
29.71
14.55
-55.54
2,374.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
564.52
558.18
504.46
324.59
302.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
564.52
558.18
504.46
324.59
302.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.8
5.58
6.98
2.13
4.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Anand
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Anand
Independent Director
Manan Shah
Independent Director
Vinit Rathod
Non Executive Director
Rashmi Ajay Anand
Independent Director
James Barry Leonard
Independent Director
Chuji Kondo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akram Sati
Independent Director
Dev Bhattacharya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Faze Three Ltd
Summary
Faze Three Exports Ltd (FTEL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.85, and became a deemed public limited company in Jan.94. It was converted into a full-fledged public limited company in May 94. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of superior quality high-end Home Textile products supplying to top retailers across the globe. It has a diversified product line, main products include Bathmats, Bath Rugs, Chairpads, Blankets, Rugs, Throws, Floor covering, Bed spreads, Patio Mats, Seat covers etc., The Company is known for its sheer pursuit for innovation, ideas and designs which reflects in its products and enjoyed being a preferred vendor to most of its customers. Majority of FTLs revenue (90%) is derived from Exports to USA, UK and Europe region. It has 8 facilities to manufacture home textiles situated at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Vapi (Gujarat), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Panipat (Haryana) in India.Apart from these, it has a diversified product basket which includes cotton and rubber backed bathmats, durries, tufted bed spreads and throws, hand tufted carpets and rugs made of cotton and wool, cushion covers, curtains as well as poly cotton and cotton damask table covers, napkins amongst many others. It has undertaken capex towards automation and streamlining existing facilities to improve efficiency and de-bottleneck operations.In Feb.95, FTEL came out with a Rs 12.66-cr public issue (premium: Rs 110) to part-finance the proposed EOU to manufac
Read More
The Faze Three Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹422.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Faze Three Ltd is ₹1027.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Faze Three Ltd is 32.81 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Faze Three Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Faze Three Ltd is ₹344.5 and ₹584.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Faze Three Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.25%, 1 Year at -3.90%, 6 Month at -5.00%, 3 Month at -6.35% and 1 Month at 3.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.