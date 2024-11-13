iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Faze Three Ltd Board Meeting

429.75
(1.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:34:58 AM

Faze Three CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Please refer attached Annexure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Please refer attached annexure.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (Standalone and Consolidated) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer the attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Please refer the attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the (Standalone and Consolidated) Audited Financial Statements / Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024. Please refer the annexure attached The Board at their meeting held today, May 23, 2024 have re-appointed M/s. Sanjay Dholakia & Associates, PCS as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Please refer the annexure attached for detailed information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31 2023. In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., February 02, 2024, have, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. The copy of the said Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the said period is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:50 p.m. Please refer the annexure attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Faze Three: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Faze Three Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.