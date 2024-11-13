|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Please refer attached Annexure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Please refer attached annexure.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (Standalone and Consolidated) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer the attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Please refer the attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the (Standalone and Consolidated) Audited Financial Statements / Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024. Please refer the annexure attached The Board at their meeting held today, May 23, 2024 have re-appointed M/s. Sanjay Dholakia & Associates, PCS as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Please refer the annexure attached for detailed information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|FAZE THREE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31 2023. In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., February 02, 2024, have, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. The copy of the said Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the said period is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:50 p.m. Please refer the annexure attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
