|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.41
25.97
Op profit growth
41.89
73.61
EBIT growth
37.66
27.79
Net profit growth
37.43
7.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.7
11.12
8.07
EBIT margin
12.63
9.85
9.71
Net profit margin
7.68
6
7.01
RoCE
13.43
11.31
RoNW
2.91
2.42
RoA
2.04
1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.25
7.46
6.92
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
6.61
4.18
4.16
Book value per share
92.98
82.83
70.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.31
3.73
9.87
P/CEPS
11.32
6.66
16.39
P/B
0.8
0.33
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
4.87
3.12
7.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.43
-14.35
8.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.9
50.78
Inventory days
73.42
80.26
Creditor days
-13.53
-9.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.22
-3.45
-3
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.24
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
1.26
1.49
3.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.46
-45.69
-48.09
Employee costs
-15.8
-17.29
-16.3
Other costs
-23.03
-25.88
-27.52
