Faze Three Ltd Key Ratios

414.25
(-3.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.41

25.97

Op profit growth

41.89

73.61

EBIT growth

37.66

27.79

Net profit growth

37.43

7.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.7

11.12

8.07

EBIT margin

12.63

9.85

9.71

Net profit margin

7.68

6

7.01

RoCE

13.43

11.31

RoNW

2.91

2.42

RoA

2.04

1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.25

7.46

6.92

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

6.61

4.18

4.16

Book value per share

92.98

82.83

70.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.31

3.73

9.87

P/CEPS

11.32

6.66

16.39

P/B

0.8

0.33

0.96

EV/EBIDTA

4.87

3.12

7.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.43

-14.35

8.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.9

50.78

Inventory days

73.42

80.26

Creditor days

-13.53

-9.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.22

-3.45

-3

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.24

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

1.26

1.49

3.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.46

-45.69

-48.09

Employee costs

-15.8

-17.29

-16.3

Other costs

-23.03

-25.88

-27.52

