|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
324.17
302.19
239.87
243.77
yoy growth (%)
7.27
25.98
-1.59
0.92
Raw materials
-151.61
-138.13
-115.36
-126.22
As % of sales
46.76
45.7
48.09
51.77
Employee costs
-51.29
-52.26
-39.12
-34.41
As % of sales
15.82
17.29
16.3
14.11
Other costs
-73.47
-77.03
-66.02
-63.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.66
25.49
27.52
26.18
Operating profit
47.8
34.77
19.37
19.32
OPM
14.74
11.5
8.07
7.92
Depreciation
-8.84
-7.96
-6.69
-6.96
Interest expense
-5.68
-8.61
-7.77
-7.99
Other income
2.13
4.12
10.63
22.9
Profit before tax
35.41
22.32
15.54
27.27
Taxes
-10.4
-3.04
1.29
10.59
Tax rate
-29.37
-13.62
8.3
38.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.01
19.28
16.83
37.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
25.01
19.28
16.83
37.86
yoy growth (%)
29.71
14.55
-55.54
2,374.5
NPM
7.71
6.38
7.01
15.53
