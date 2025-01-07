iifl-logo-icon 1
Faze Three Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

421
(-0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

324.17

302.19

239.87

243.77

yoy growth (%)

7.27

25.98

-1.59

0.92

Raw materials

-151.61

-138.13

-115.36

-126.22

As % of sales

46.76

45.7

48.09

51.77

Employee costs

-51.29

-52.26

-39.12

-34.41

As % of sales

15.82

17.29

16.3

14.11

Other costs

-73.47

-77.03

-66.02

-63.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.66

25.49

27.52

26.18

Operating profit

47.8

34.77

19.37

19.32

OPM

14.74

11.5

8.07

7.92

Depreciation

-8.84

-7.96

-6.69

-6.96

Interest expense

-5.68

-8.61

-7.77

-7.99

Other income

2.13

4.12

10.63

22.9

Profit before tax

35.41

22.32

15.54

27.27

Taxes

-10.4

-3.04

1.29

10.59

Tax rate

-29.37

-13.62

8.3

38.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.01

19.28

16.83

37.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

25.01

19.28

16.83

37.86

yoy growth (%)

29.71

14.55

-55.54

2,374.5

NPM

7.71

6.38

7.01

15.53

