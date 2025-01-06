iifl-logo-icon 1
Faze Three Ltd Cash Flow Statement

422.7
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:03 PM

Faze Three FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.41

22.32

15.54

27.27

Depreciation

-8.84

-7.96

-6.69

-6.96

Tax paid

-10.4

-3.04

1.29

10.59

Working capital

60.32

-1.28

28.31

116.55

Other operating items

Operating

76.49

10.04

38.45

147.45

Capital expenditure

9.39

35.02

10

50.11

Free cash flow

85.88

45.06

48.45

197.56

Equity raised

358.81

307.86

259.98

51.46

Investing

0

-0.18

2.44

0.02

Financing

166.97

-6.98

23.06

-8.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

611.66

345.76

333.93

240.81

