Faze Three Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.41
22.32
15.54
27.27
Depreciation
-8.84
-7.96
-6.69
-6.96
Tax paid
-10.4
-3.04
1.29
10.59
Working capital
60.32
-1.28
28.31
116.55
Other operating items
Operating
76.49
10.04
38.45
147.45
Capital expenditure
9.39
35.02
10
50.11
Free cash flow
85.88
45.06
48.45
197.56
Equity raised
358.81
307.86
259.98
51.46
Investing
0
-0.18
2.44
0.02
Financing
166.97
-6.98
23.06
-8.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
611.66
345.76
333.93
240.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.