Faze Three Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.32
24.32
24.32
24.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.92
312.35
256.43
204.28
Net Worth
378.24
336.67
280.75
228.6
Minority Interest
Debt
168.6
172.67
166.92
103.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.34
10.47
7.21
7.08
Total Liabilities
558.18
519.81
454.88
338.72
Fixed Assets
248.06
216.25
164.76
141.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
17
14.88
12.96
2.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.28
5.88
3.88
9.08
Networking Capital
220.01
179.07
217.48
143.2
Inventories
126.8
77.39
109.53
67.23
Inventory Days
75.69
Sundry Debtors
75.1
93.9
87.36
72.38
Debtor Days
81.49
Other Current Assets
51.83
36.85
59.08
30.48
Sundry Creditors
-15.66
-13.77
-22.56
-13.27
Creditor Days
14.94
Other Current Liabilities
-18.06
-15.3
-15.93
-13.62
Cash
67.83
103.73
55.8
41.9
Total Assets
558.18
519.81
454.88
338.72
