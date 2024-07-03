iifl-logo-icon 1
Marvel Decor Ltd Share Price

120
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open120.1
  Day's High122.85
  52 Wk High143.25
  Prev. Close122.75
  Day's Low116.7
  52 Wk Low 74.9
  Turnover (lac)21.6
  P/E197.98
  Face Value10
  Book Value32.39
  EPS0.62
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)212.88
  Div. Yield0
Marvel Decor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

120.1

Prev. Close

122.75

Turnover(Lac.)

21.6

Day's High

122.85

Day's Low

116.7

52 Week's High

143.25

52 Week's Low

74.9

Book Value

32.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

212.88

P/E

197.98

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Marvel Decor Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Marvel Decor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marvel Decor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.03%

Non-Promoter- 29.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marvel Decor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.04

17.04

17.04

17.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.37

31.31

30.21

29.18

Net Worth

49.41

48.35

47.25

46.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.52

29.08

34

32.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.97

-14.47

5.98

6.47

Raw materials

-10.3

-12.86

-12.55

-11.25

As % of sales

47.88

44.24

36.93

35.08

Employee costs

-2.15

-3.25

-4.42

-4.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.38

3.35

5.28

4.21

Depreciation

-1.65

-1.84

-1.88

-1.81

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.89

-1.8

-1.42

Working capital

0.32

4.49

2.45

9.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.97

-14.47

5.98

6.47

Op profit growth

-39.53

-32.02

-14.06

142.82

EBIT growth

-65.41

-20.14

-10.21

134.98

Net profit growth

-90.4

-29.5

24.53

142.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

53.43

49.67

41.22

27.85

29.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.43

49.67

41.22

27.85

29.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

2.78

1.59

0.86

1.03

Marvel Decor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marvel Decor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Ramniklal Paun

Whole-time Director

Dipak Ramniklal Paun

Director & CFO

Urmi Ashok Paun

Director

Dipti Dipak Paun

Independent Director

Dhansukhbhai Jasmatbhai Devani

Independent Director

Rajesh Jivanlal Morzaria

Director

Khwahish A. Paun

Independent Director

Dhiren Mansukh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marvel Decor Ltd

Summary

Marvel Decor Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Modele Blinds and Components Private Limited on October 04, 1996. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Modele Blinds and Components Private Limited to Accumax Interior Products Private Limited on June 30, 2000. Further, the name of the Company changed from Accumax Interior Products Private Limited to Marvel Decor Private Limited on January 05, 2018. The status of Company converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly, the name of the Company was changed to Marvel Decor Limited on January 23, 2018.Promoters, Ashok Ramniklal Paun and Mr. Dipak Paun, were meanwhile conducting business in the name of Accumax Industries, a partnership firm, manufacturing accessories for blinds. The Company established itself as a manufacturer of contemporary, high quality window furnishings. A dynamic in-house manufacturing, administration and design team and a nationwide distribution network, the company assists its consumers with all of their design, stock, fittings and fabrication requirements. The Company grew by providing a service unmatched in the window blind industry under the leadership of Mr. Ashok Paun and Mr. Dipak Paun. Over the years the company has established itself as one of the leading manufacturer of quality window blinds in India under the brand name Marvel. Marvel is one of the top leading brands in the Window Blinds segment with market network spread nationwide. Whethe
Company FAQs

What is the Marvel Decor Ltd share price today?

The Marvel Decor Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marvel Decor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marvel Decor Ltd is ₹212.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marvel Decor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marvel Decor Ltd is 197.98 and 3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marvel Decor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marvel Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marvel Decor Ltd is ₹74.9 and ₹143.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marvel Decor Ltd?

Marvel Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.49%, 3 Years at 62.99%, 1 Year at 59.93%, 6 Month at 15.86%, 3 Month at 22.14% and 1 Month at -8.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marvel Decor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marvel Decor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.97 %

