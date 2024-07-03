Summary

Marvel Decor Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Modele Blinds and Components Private Limited on October 04, 1996. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Modele Blinds and Components Private Limited to Accumax Interior Products Private Limited on June 30, 2000. Further, the name of the Company changed from Accumax Interior Products Private Limited to Marvel Decor Private Limited on January 05, 2018. The status of Company converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly, the name of the Company was changed to Marvel Decor Limited on January 23, 2018.Promoters, Ashok Ramniklal Paun and Mr. Dipak Paun, were meanwhile conducting business in the name of Accumax Industries, a partnership firm, manufacturing accessories for blinds. The Company established itself as a manufacturer of contemporary, high quality window furnishings. A dynamic in-house manufacturing, administration and design team and a nationwide distribution network, the company assists its consumers with all of their design, stock, fittings and fabrication requirements. The Company grew by providing a service unmatched in the window blind industry under the leadership of Mr. Ashok Paun and Mr. Dipak Paun. Over the years the company has established itself as one of the leading manufacturer of quality window blinds in India under the brand name Marvel. Marvel is one of the top leading brands in the Window Blinds segment with market network spread nationwide. Whethe

Read More