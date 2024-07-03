SectorTextiles
Open₹120.1
Prev. Close₹122.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.6
Day's High₹122.85
Day's Low₹116.7
52 Week's High₹143.25
52 Week's Low₹74.9
Book Value₹32.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)212.88
P/E197.98
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.04
17.04
17.04
17.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.37
31.31
30.21
29.18
Net Worth
49.41
48.35
47.25
46.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.52
29.08
34
32.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.97
-14.47
5.98
6.47
Raw materials
-10.3
-12.86
-12.55
-11.25
As % of sales
47.88
44.24
36.93
35.08
Employee costs
-2.15
-3.25
-4.42
-4.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.38
3.35
5.28
4.21
Depreciation
-1.65
-1.84
-1.88
-1.81
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.89
-1.8
-1.42
Working capital
0.32
4.49
2.45
9.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.97
-14.47
5.98
6.47
Op profit growth
-39.53
-32.02
-14.06
142.82
EBIT growth
-65.41
-20.14
-10.21
134.98
Net profit growth
-90.4
-29.5
24.53
142.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
53.43
49.67
41.22
27.85
29.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.43
49.67
41.22
27.85
29.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
2.78
1.59
0.86
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Ramniklal Paun
Whole-time Director
Dipak Ramniklal Paun
Director & CFO
Urmi Ashok Paun
Director
Dipti Dipak Paun
Independent Director
Dhansukhbhai Jasmatbhai Devani
Independent Director
Rajesh Jivanlal Morzaria
Director
Khwahish A. Paun
Independent Director
Dhiren Mansukh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marvel Decor Ltd
Summary
Marvel Decor Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Modele Blinds and Components Private Limited on October 04, 1996. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Modele Blinds and Components Private Limited to Accumax Interior Products Private Limited on June 30, 2000. Further, the name of the Company changed from Accumax Interior Products Private Limited to Marvel Decor Private Limited on January 05, 2018. The status of Company converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly, the name of the Company was changed to Marvel Decor Limited on January 23, 2018.Promoters, Ashok Ramniklal Paun and Mr. Dipak Paun, were meanwhile conducting business in the name of Accumax Industries, a partnership firm, manufacturing accessories for blinds. The Company established itself as a manufacturer of contemporary, high quality window furnishings. A dynamic in-house manufacturing, administration and design team and a nationwide distribution network, the company assists its consumers with all of their design, stock, fittings and fabrication requirements. The Company grew by providing a service unmatched in the window blind industry under the leadership of Mr. Ashok Paun and Mr. Dipak Paun. Over the years the company has established itself as one of the leading manufacturer of quality window blinds in India under the brand name Marvel. Marvel is one of the top leading brands in the Window Blinds segment with market network spread nationwide. Whethe
Read More
The Marvel Decor Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marvel Decor Ltd is ₹212.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marvel Decor Ltd is 197.98 and 3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marvel Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marvel Decor Ltd is ₹74.9 and ₹143.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marvel Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.49%, 3 Years at 62.99%, 1 Year at 59.93%, 6 Month at 15.86%, 3 Month at 22.14% and 1 Month at -8.94%.
