Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 28, 2024 for Appointment of Statutory Auditor.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

To consider the proposal of fund raising by the company by way of issue of equity shares through a preferential issue or through any other permissible mode, subject to such approvals as may be required, including the approval of the members of the company Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024