Marvel Decor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

125.25
(4.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.52

29.08

34

32.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.97

-14.47

5.98

6.47

Raw materials

-10.3

-12.86

-12.55

-11.25

As % of sales

47.88

44.24

36.93

35.08

Employee costs

-2.15

-3.25

-4.42

-4.03

As % of sales

10.01

11.17

13

12.58

Other costs

-6.23

-8.27

-10.13

-8.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.94

28.47

29.8

27.34

Operating profit

2.83

4.68

6.88

8.01

OPM

13.15

16.1

20.25

24.98

Depreciation

-1.65

-1.84

-1.88

-1.81

Interest expense

-1.2

-1.22

-0.43

-2.15

Other income

0.4

1.72

0.72

0.17

Profit before tax

0.38

3.35

5.28

4.21

Taxes

-0.14

-0.89

-1.8

-1.42

Tax rate

-38.06

-26.71

-34.12

-33.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

2.45

3.48

2.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

2.45

3.48

2.79

yoy growth (%)

-90.4

-29.5

24.53

142.75

NPM

1.09

8.44

10.24

8.71

