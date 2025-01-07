Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.52
29.08
34
32.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.97
-14.47
5.98
6.47
Raw materials
-10.3
-12.86
-12.55
-11.25
As % of sales
47.88
44.24
36.93
35.08
Employee costs
-2.15
-3.25
-4.42
-4.03
As % of sales
10.01
11.17
13
12.58
Other costs
-6.23
-8.27
-10.13
-8.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.94
28.47
29.8
27.34
Operating profit
2.83
4.68
6.88
8.01
OPM
13.15
16.1
20.25
24.98
Depreciation
-1.65
-1.84
-1.88
-1.81
Interest expense
-1.2
-1.22
-0.43
-2.15
Other income
0.4
1.72
0.72
0.17
Profit before tax
0.38
3.35
5.28
4.21
Taxes
-0.14
-0.89
-1.8
-1.42
Tax rate
-38.06
-26.71
-34.12
-33.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
2.45
3.48
2.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
2.45
3.48
2.79
yoy growth (%)
-90.4
-29.5
24.53
142.75
NPM
1.09
8.44
10.24
8.71
