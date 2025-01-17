iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marvel Decor Ltd Key Ratios

108.05
(-1.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marvel Decor Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.5

Op profit growth

-33.96

EBIT growth

-49.76

Net profit growth

-94.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.77

13.98

EBIT margin

5.15

9.69

Net profit margin

0.13

2.43

RoCE

2.51

RoNW

0.02

RoA

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

0.42

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.23

-0.92

Book value per share

25.72

25.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

550

47.61

P/CEPS

-17.81

-21.62

P/B

0.85

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

13.21

8.75

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-66.94

-55.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.83

Inventory days

470.51

Creditor days

-89.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.17

-2.29

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

3.6

2.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.95

-39.17

Employee costs

-13.81

-12.03

Other costs

-35.44

-34.8

Marvel Decor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marvel Decor Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.