|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.5
Op profit growth
-33.96
EBIT growth
-49.76
Net profit growth
-94.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.77
13.98
EBIT margin
5.15
9.69
Net profit margin
0.13
2.43
RoCE
2.51
RoNW
0.02
RoA
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
0.42
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.23
-0.92
Book value per share
25.72
25.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
550
47.61
P/CEPS
-17.81
-21.62
P/B
0.85
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
13.21
8.75
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-66.94
-55.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.83
Inventory days
470.51
Creditor days
-89.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.17
-2.29
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
3.6
2.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.95
-39.17
Employee costs
-13.81
-12.03
Other costs
-35.44
-34.8
