Marvel Decor Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.04
17.04
17.04
17.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.37
31.31
30.21
29.18
Net Worth
49.41
48.35
47.25
46.22
Minority Interest
Debt
13.31
13.83
11.11
11.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.81
0.95
0.95
0.95
Total Liabilities
63.53
63.13
59.31
58.2
Fixed Assets
8.47
9.38
10.21
11.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.55
21.23
14.18
8.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.14
0
0
Networking Capital
33.17
32.32
34.85
38.14
Inventories
28.97
25.88
25.27
26.87
Inventory Days
455.59
Sundry Debtors
9.25
9.82
11.98
13.51
Debtor Days
229.07
Other Current Assets
2.48
3.15
3.19
2.92
Sundry Creditors
-6.46
-5.59
-4.89
-4.66
Creditor Days
79.01
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.94
-0.7
-0.49
Cash
0.19
0.07
0.08
0.43
Total Assets
63.54
63.14
59.32
58.19
