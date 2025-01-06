Marvel Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.38
3.35
5.28
4.21
Depreciation
-1.65
-1.84
-1.88
-1.81
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.89
-1.8
-1.42
Working capital
0.32
4.49
2.45
9.88
Other operating items
Operating
-1.09
5.1
4.04
10.85
Capital expenditure
0.57
0.66
2.83
3.91
Free cash flow
-0.52
5.76
6.87
14.76
Equity raised
57.88
52.92
45.52
38.67
Investing
0.44
4.46
3.46
0
Financing
-0.15
6.26
2.76
-2.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
57.64
69.4
58.62
51.17
