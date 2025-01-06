iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marvel Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

120
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marvel Decor Ltd

Marvel Decor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.38

3.35

5.28

4.21

Depreciation

-1.65

-1.84

-1.88

-1.81

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.89

-1.8

-1.42

Working capital

0.32

4.49

2.45

9.88

Other operating items

Operating

-1.09

5.1

4.04

10.85

Capital expenditure

0.57

0.66

2.83

3.91

Free cash flow

-0.52

5.76

6.87

14.76

Equity raised

57.88

52.92

45.52

38.67

Investing

0.44

4.46

3.46

0

Financing

-0.15

6.26

2.76

-2.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.64

69.4

58.62

51.17

Marvel Decor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marvel Decor Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.