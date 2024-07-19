Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024) Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Marvel Decor Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)