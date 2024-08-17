iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghi Polyesters Ltd Share Price

1.35
(0%)
Nov 2, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.1

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.86

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd Corporate Action

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.32%

Non-Promoter- 9.65%

Institutions: 9.64%

Non-Institutions: 57.97%

Custodian: 3.04%

Share Price

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

100

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

41.28

Net Worth

141.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanghi Polyesters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sudhir Sanghi

Company Secretary

A A N Murthy

Joint Managing Director

Siddharth Sanghi

Director

Anand Prakash Sanghi

Director

M L Agarwal

Director

C T Siva Murthy

Director

T M Jagan Mohan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naresh Thapar

Independent Non Exe. Director

A V Sadasiva

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanghi Polyesters Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.86 as Las Vegas Video Films, Sanghi Polyesters (SPL) commenced business in Sep.87 and obtained the current name in Sep.88. It was promoted by the House of Sanghi and is managed by chairman Ram Sharan Sanghi. SPL is a leading manufacturer of synthetic yarn, polyester filament yarn, trilobal and bright yarn. The company had a technical collaboration with Kohap, South Korea, to manufacture PFY, which has been fully absorbed.In Jan.91, the company came out with a Rs 20.4-cr public issue to part-finance a Rs 153-cr PFY project. The chip spinning line commenced operations in 1992. Its initial capacity of 15,000 tpa was enhanced to 25,000 tpa in Oct.93. The company exports its products to south Asia and Europe. SPL has recently introduced a non-touch yarn product from its fully robotic PFY unit in the Indian market. SPL bagged the British Safety Council National Safety Award for the fourth consecutive year in 1995. The PFY expansion project of 30000 tpa increasing the capacity to 55000 tpa was successfully completed. To fund this expansion programme and the backward integration into PTA, the company came out with a GDR issue.
