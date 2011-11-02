Sanghi Polyesters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
100
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
41.28
Net Worth
141.28
Minority Interest
Debt
310.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
452.17
Fixed Assets
321.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
87.49
Inventories
8.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
106.88
Sundry Creditors
-30.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.4
Cash
7.86
Total Assets
452.17
