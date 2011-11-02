Sanghi Polyesters Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
SANGHI POLYESTERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Shareholders,
Sanghi Polyesters Limited.
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s. SANGHI POLYESTERS
LIMITED as at 31st March, 2009 and also the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date annexed
thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Companies Act
1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
4. As mentioned in Note No.5 of Schedule -14 - Notes to Accounts relating
to non discharge of the One Time Settlement obligation by the company, we
are of the opinion that the secured loans and the losses are understated to
the extent of Rs.212.08 crores.
5. As mentioned in Note No.6 of Schedule -14 - Notes to Accounts relating
to non provision of interest for the year on the loans, we are of the
opinion that the secured loans and the losses are understated to that
extent.
6. As mentioned in Note No. 18 of Schedule 14 - Notes to Accounts regarding
non provision of Gratuity payable as per Actuarial Valuation as prescribed
under Accounting Standard 15.
7. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to above, we report
that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of the
books.
c) The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account.
d) In our opinion the Balance Sheet and the Profit & Loss Account complies
with the mandatory Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of
the Companies Act, 1956.
e)On the basis of written representations received from the directors of
the company as on 31st March,2009 and taken on record by the board of
directors, we report that none of the directors of the company has, prima
facie, any disqualifications as referred to in Section 274(1)(g) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts of the company and read
together with notes thereon, give the information required by the Companies
Act, 1956 in the manner so required and subject to our observations in
Paragraphs 4, 5 & 6 referred above give a true and fair view in conformity
with the accounting principles generally accepted in India in the case of
i. The Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st
March, 2009 and
ii. The Profit & Loss Account, of the Loss of the Company for the year
ended on that date.
iii. The cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that
date.
For Jayant & Sadashiv,
Chartered Accountants
(Jayant Palnitkar)
Partner
Hyderabad, 29th August, 2009
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
1. In respect of its fixed assets:
a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets
b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during
the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our
opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the
nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification as compared with books of accounts.
c) During the year, the company has not disposed any part of the plant &
machinery, according to the information and explanation given to us.
2. In respect of its inventories:
a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable
b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records were not material.
3. In respect of loans, secured or unsecured granted or taken by the
company, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of Companies Act, 1956. In terms of
Sub-section (6) of Section 370 of the Companies Act, 1956, according to the
information and explanations given to us:
a) The company has granted advances, secured or unsecured to companies,
firms or other parties listed in the register maintained u/s. 301 of the
Act, however the terms and conditions are not prima-facie prejudicial to
the interests of the company. The terms and conditions do not stipulate
payment of interest. And no repayment schedule is stipulated.
b) The company has not taken loans, secured or unsecured to companies,
firms or other parties listed in the register maintained a/s. 301 of the
Act during the current financial year. The terms and conditions with regard
to interest, repayment and overdue amounts are not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods.
5. In respect of Register maintained a/s.301 of the Companies Act, 1956:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the
opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of Rs. 5,00,000/- or more in respect of any
party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having
regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time, except in the case
of sale of investments which are done at face value.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from public. Hence the
provisions of section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies
(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 1975 are not applicable to the Company.
7. In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
8. In our opinion, the Central Government has prescribed for the
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act,
1956. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained and we are of
the opinion that prima-facie the prescribed accounts and records have been
made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of the
records with a view to determining whether they are accurate and complete.
9. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of
statutory dues:
a) The Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues
including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty,
Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to the company with the
appropriate authorities during the year. There is no undisputed statutory
dues outstanding for a period of more than six months as at 31st March,
2009 from the date they became payable.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, except for
the following there are no other dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs
duty, Excise Duty and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any
dispute.
Name of the Nature of Dues Amount Period Forum where
Statute (Rs.) dispute is pending
The Central Delayed claims by 16324762 01.06.2006 Superintendent of
Excise Act, the Dept. towards to Central Excise,
1944 Cenvat Credit 14.06.2006 Koheda Range.
adjusted.
The Central Interest on 36500000 July 2004 Superintendent of
Excise Act, Delayed payment to March Central Excise,
1944 through Cenvat 2005, Dec. Koheda Range.
Credit 2005 to
Feb. 2006
The A.P. Sales Sales Tax 280460554 1991-92 to DCTO
Tax Act Deferment 2006-07 Vanasthalipuram
10. The accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2009, are not more than fifty
percent of its net worth subject to Note No.4 & Note No.5 of Schedule 14-
Notes to Accounts. The company has incurred cash losses during the current
financial year and also during the immediately preceding financial year.
11. According to the information and explanations given to us by the
management, we are of the opinion the company has defaulted in repayment of
its dues to Banks and financial institutions.
12. On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the company
has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The company is not a chit fund or niche mutual benefit fund /society.
Therefore, the provision of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors
Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
14. The company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provision of clause
4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable
to the company.
15. According to the information and explanation given to us the company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
16. In our opinion, the Term Loans have been applied for the purposes for
which they were raised.
17. On the basis of information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the company, we report that the
no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term
investment. No long-term funds have been used to finance short-term assets
except permanent working capital.
18. The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during
the year.
19. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
period covered by our audit report, the company had not issued debentures
during the year.
20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has not raised funds by public issues during the year covered by our audit
report. Accordingly the provisions of clause 4 (axe) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company was
noticed or reported during the year.
For Jayant & Sadashiv,
Chartered Accountants
(Jayant Palnitkar)
Partner
Hyderabad, 29th August, 2009