iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Share Price

1,601.65
(-5.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,711.2
  • Day's High1,712.55
  • 52 Wk High2,197.65
  • Prev. Close1,703.65
  • Day's Low1,595
  • 52 Wk Low 1,385.65
  • Turnover (lac)315.63
  • P/E15.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,562.43
  • EPS113.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)916.94
  • Div. Yield2.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1,711.2

Prev. Close

1,703.65

Turnover(Lac.)

315.63

Day's High

1,712.55

Day's Low

1,595

52 Week's High

2,197.65

52 Week's Low

1,385.65

Book Value

1,562.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

916.94

P/E

15.12

EPS

113.03

Divi. Yield

2.05

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 35

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.17%

Non-Promoter- 1.56%

Institutions: 1.56%

Non-Institutions: 48.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.73

5.73

5.73

5.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

853.17

810.89

719.14

559.48

Net Worth

858.9

816.62

724.87

565.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

633.36

623.09

584.46

528.61

yoy growth (%)

1.64

6.6

10.56

7.37

Raw materials

-401.28

-393.46

-375.94

-331.84

As % of sales

63.35

63.14

64.32

62.77

Employee costs

-37.39

-41.14

-33.63

-26.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

90.38

69.13

79.61

72.06

Depreciation

-28.93

-27.58

-28.87

-29.34

Tax paid

-22.44

-16.87

-18.55

-16.32

Working capital

-7.04

109.89

75.62

23.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.64

6.6

10.56

7.37

Op profit growth

19.12

-6.13

7.44

13.1

EBIT growth

23.38

-7.17

11.38

18.28

Net profit growth

30.02

-14.42

9.56

25.38

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P V Chandran

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Venkatachalam

Independent Non Exe. Director

E M Nagasivam

Non Executive Director

Bhavya Chandran

Non Executive Director

Vidya Jyothish Pillai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijayalakshni Narendra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radheshyam Padia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Summary

Promoted by P K Ganeshwar, M Rathanasamy and P V Chandran, Ambika Cotton Mills Limited (ACML), was incorporated as Ambika Cotton Mills Private Ltd on 6 Oct.88 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 5 Sep.94.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling speciality cotton yarn catering to the needs of manufacturers of premium branded shirts and t-shirts. It operates with total installed spindle capacity of 108288 of compact facility housed in four units and Knitting facility of converting 40,000 Kgs of yarn per day into fabrics. The Company has installed 27.4 MW wind power capacity for captive consumption of spinning segment. The Spinning Plants are located at Kanniyapuram, Dindigul and Windmills are located in Tirunelveli, Dharapuram and Theni in the State of Tamil Nadu. ACMLs plant located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 6048 spindles, commenced operations in Jan.90. In 1992, the company implemented its expansion plan to double its spindleage to 12096 spindles and the same was successfully completed in Mar.93. ACML added comber machines to its production line and humidification systems in 1994, funded by SIPCOT through a term loan of Rs 90.86 lac. The company manufactures combed and carded cotton yarn of counts ranging from 30s to 40s. During Jun.96 ACML came out with an offer for sale of 15.15 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 68 aggregating Rs 1181.70 lac to part finance its expansion plan to increas
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd share price today?

The Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1601.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹916.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is 15.12 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹1385.65 and ₹2197.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd?

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.92%, 3 Years at -5.34%, 1 Year at -4.08%, 6 Month at 2.32%, 3 Month at 1.69% and 1 Month at 10.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.17 %
Institutions - 1.57 %
Public - 48.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.