SectorTextiles
Open₹1,711.2
Prev. Close₹1,703.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹315.63
Day's High₹1,712.55
Day's Low₹1,595
52 Week's High₹2,197.65
52 Week's Low₹1,385.65
Book Value₹1,562.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)916.94
P/E15.12
EPS113.03
Divi. Yield2.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.73
5.73
5.73
5.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
853.17
810.89
719.14
559.48
Net Worth
858.9
816.62
724.87
565.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
633.36
623.09
584.46
528.61
yoy growth (%)
1.64
6.6
10.56
7.37
Raw materials
-401.28
-393.46
-375.94
-331.84
As % of sales
63.35
63.14
64.32
62.77
Employee costs
-37.39
-41.14
-33.63
-26.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
90.38
69.13
79.61
72.06
Depreciation
-28.93
-27.58
-28.87
-29.34
Tax paid
-22.44
-16.87
-18.55
-16.32
Working capital
-7.04
109.89
75.62
23.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.64
6.6
10.56
7.37
Op profit growth
19.12
-6.13
7.44
13.1
EBIT growth
23.38
-7.17
11.38
18.28
Net profit growth
30.02
-14.42
9.56
25.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P V Chandran
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Venkatachalam
Independent Non Exe. Director
E M Nagasivam
Non Executive Director
Bhavya Chandran
Non Executive Director
Vidya Jyothish Pillai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijayalakshni Narendra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radheshyam Padia
Reports by Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
Summary
Promoted by P K Ganeshwar, M Rathanasamy and P V Chandran, Ambika Cotton Mills Limited (ACML), was incorporated as Ambika Cotton Mills Private Ltd on 6 Oct.88 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 5 Sep.94.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling speciality cotton yarn catering to the needs of manufacturers of premium branded shirts and t-shirts. It operates with total installed spindle capacity of 108288 of compact facility housed in four units and Knitting facility of converting 40,000 Kgs of yarn per day into fabrics. The Company has installed 27.4 MW wind power capacity for captive consumption of spinning segment. The Spinning Plants are located at Kanniyapuram, Dindigul and Windmills are located in Tirunelveli, Dharapuram and Theni in the State of Tamil Nadu. ACMLs plant located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 6048 spindles, commenced operations in Jan.90. In 1992, the company implemented its expansion plan to double its spindleage to 12096 spindles and the same was successfully completed in Mar.93. ACML added comber machines to its production line and humidification systems in 1994, funded by SIPCOT through a term loan of Rs 90.86 lac. The company manufactures combed and carded cotton yarn of counts ranging from 30s to 40s. During Jun.96 ACML came out with an offer for sale of 15.15 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 68 aggregating Rs 1181.70 lac to part finance its expansion plan to increas
Read More
The Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1601.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹916.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is 15.12 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹1385.65 and ₹2197.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.92%, 3 Years at -5.34%, 1 Year at -4.08%, 6 Month at 2.32%, 3 Month at 1.69% and 1 Month at 10.57%.
