Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.73
5.73
5.73
5.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
853.17
810.89
719.14
559.48
Net Worth
858.9
816.62
724.87
565.21
Minority Interest
Debt
81.97
0
0
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.51
18.79
20.29
20.8
Total Liabilities
960.38
835.41
745.16
586.11
Fixed Assets
235.75
215.02
227.05
248.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.44
0.44
0.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
507.17
342.67
238.11
335.15
Inventories
525.15
396.96
229.22
313.2
Inventory Days
180.49
Sundry Debtors
25.47
39.11
45.87
13.47
Debtor Days
7.76
Other Current Assets
65.64
51.46
41.41
51.5
Sundry Creditors
-84.18
-122.69
-60.25
-23.2
Creditor Days
13.36
Other Current Liabilities
-24.91
-22.17
-18.14
-19.82
Cash
216.84
277.27
279.56
2.18
Total Assets
960.38
835.4
745.16
586.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.