|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
633.36
623.09
584.46
528.61
yoy growth (%)
1.64
6.6
10.56
7.37
Raw materials
-401.28
-393.46
-375.94
-331.84
As % of sales
63.35
63.14
64.32
62.77
Employee costs
-37.39
-41.14
-33.63
-26.3
As % of sales
5.9
6.6
5.75
4.97
Other costs
-69.24
-83.17
-62.69
-66.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.93
13.34
10.72
12.49
Operating profit
125.44
105.3
112.19
104.41
OPM
19.8
16.9
19.19
19.75
Depreciation
-28.93
-27.58
-28.87
-29.34
Interest expense
-6.44
-9.34
-4.92
-3.83
Other income
0.33
0.76
1.23
0.83
Profit before tax
90.38
69.13
79.61
72.06
Taxes
-22.44
-16.87
-18.55
-16.32
Tax rate
-24.82
-24.41
-23.3
-22.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.94
52.25
61.06
55.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
67.94
52.25
61.06
55.73
yoy growth (%)
30.02
-14.42
9.56
25.38
NPM
10.72
8.38
10.44
10.54
