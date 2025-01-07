iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,607
(0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

633.36

623.09

584.46

528.61

yoy growth (%)

1.64

6.6

10.56

7.37

Raw materials

-401.28

-393.46

-375.94

-331.84

As % of sales

63.35

63.14

64.32

62.77

Employee costs

-37.39

-41.14

-33.63

-26.3

As % of sales

5.9

6.6

5.75

4.97

Other costs

-69.24

-83.17

-62.69

-66.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.93

13.34

10.72

12.49

Operating profit

125.44

105.3

112.19

104.41

OPM

19.8

16.9

19.19

19.75

Depreciation

-28.93

-27.58

-28.87

-29.34

Interest expense

-6.44

-9.34

-4.92

-3.83

Other income

0.33

0.76

1.23

0.83

Profit before tax

90.38

69.13

79.61

72.06

Taxes

-22.44

-16.87

-18.55

-16.32

Tax rate

-24.82

-24.41

-23.3

-22.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.94

52.25

61.06

55.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

67.94

52.25

61.06

55.73

yoy growth (%)

30.02

-14.42

9.56

25.38

NPM

10.72

8.38

10.44

10.54

