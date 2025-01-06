iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,601.65
(-5.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Ambika Cotton FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

90.38

69.13

79.61

72.06

Depreciation

-28.93

-27.58

-28.87

-29.34

Tax paid

-22.44

-16.87

-18.55

-16.32

Working capital

-7.04

109.89

75.62

23.15

Other operating items

Operating

31.95

134.56

107.81

49.53

Capital expenditure

27.12

43.55

33.64

27.04

Free cash flow

59.07

178.11

141.45

76.57

Equity raised

991.87

871.16

751.01

642.25

Investing

0.19

-0.11

0.05

0.15

Financing

-39.33

41

19.9

-11.18

Dividends paid

0

0

20.03

0

Net in cash

1,011.81

1,090.16

932.45

707.8

Ambika Cotton : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.