Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
90.38
69.13
79.61
72.06
Depreciation
-28.93
-27.58
-28.87
-29.34
Tax paid
-22.44
-16.87
-18.55
-16.32
Working capital
-7.04
109.89
75.62
23.15
Other operating items
Operating
31.95
134.56
107.81
49.53
Capital expenditure
27.12
43.55
33.64
27.04
Free cash flow
59.07
178.11
141.45
76.57
Equity raised
991.87
871.16
751.01
642.25
Investing
0.19
-0.11
0.05
0.15
Financing
-39.33
41
19.9
-11.18
Dividends paid
0
0
20.03
0
Net in cash
1,011.81
1,090.16
932.45
707.8
