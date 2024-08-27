|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Filing of Notice of AGM & Annual Report of the Company - FY 2023-24 Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed the Annual Report of the company for FY 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Filing of Newspaper Advertisement of Notice to Members for 36th Annual General Meeting - E Voting Information - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Filing of Scrutinizers Report for e-voting results in respect of Resolutions passed at the 36th AGM held on Friday, 27 September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) deemed Venue Registered Office of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
