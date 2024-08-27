|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|35
|350
|Final
|The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.35/- (350%) per equity share on the face value of Rs.10 /- each. The Record date for the purpose of Dividend , subject to approval of the shareholders, at the 36 th AGM, is Friday, 20th September 2024. Notice of the 36 th AGM is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
