|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on Friday, 8th November 2024 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Six months ended 30th September 2024 (In terms of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Six months ended 30th September 2024, which was considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today dt.08.11.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the Quarter / three months ended 30th June 2024. Filing of Unaudited Financial Results & Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 25th May 2024. i. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To consider and declare Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. Filing of Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 Filing of Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on Thursday the 8th February 2024 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine months ended 31st December 2023 (In terms of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations). Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
