Summary

Lorenzini Apparels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Lorenzini Apparels Private Limited at National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on May 09, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Lorenzini Apparels Limited on March 30, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Sandeep Jain and Deepika Jain.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens formal, semi-formal & casual wear and womens casual wear. Company serves the customers through channels of retail and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company is led by the Promoter Sandeep Jain, who entered into the readymade garment business of manufacturing in 2007. The products are sold under the brand name Monteil & Munero and Monteil Calgari through exclusive stores/outlet located at several places of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The product includes jeans, shirts, jackets, T-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, sweaters, blazers, waistcoats, shorts, capris etc.In a season, the team works on over several designs, out of which a few are picked up to constitute the new season collection.In February, 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 44,70,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 4.47 Crores.

