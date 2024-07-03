Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹17.75
Prev. Close₹17.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.46
Day's High₹17.75
Day's Low₹16.64
52 Week's High₹35.5
52 Week's Low₹14.71
Book Value₹7.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)288.47
P/E17.96
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.92
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.04
5.27
2.73
1.67
Net Worth
25.96
15.41
12.87
11.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.49
35.57
27.05
23.82
yoy growth (%)
-28.34
31.5
13.57
44.92
Raw materials
-17.61
-25.64
-17.84
-16.12
As % of sales
69.11
72.08
65.97
67.67
Employee costs
-1.31
-1.02
-1.38
-1.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.25
0.68
0.69
0.57
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.35
-0.22
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.31
-0.06
-0.14
Working capital
2.9
2.55
0.91
6.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.34
31.5
13.57
44.92
Op profit growth
-7.27
18.61
2.01
33.18
EBIT growth
-28.44
20.1
2.14
27.36
Net profit growth
-78.37
-42.05
45.98
105.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Jain
Whole-time Director
Deepika Jain
Director
Rajit Sehgal
Addtnl Independent Director
Mohan Chauhan
Addtnl Independent Director
Yogesh Kumar
Company Secretary
Shivani Sharma
Additional Director
Ajay
Lorenzini Apparels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Lorenzini Apparels Private Limited at National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on May 09, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Lorenzini Apparels Limited on March 30, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Sandeep Jain and Deepika Jain.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens formal, semi-formal & casual wear and womens casual wear. Company serves the customers through channels of retail and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company is led by the Promoter Sandeep Jain, who entered into the readymade garment business of manufacturing in 2007. The products are sold under the brand name Monteil & Munero and Monteil Calgari through exclusive stores/outlet located at several places of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The product includes jeans, shirts, jackets, T-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, sweaters, blazers, waistcoats, shorts, capris etc.In a season, the team works on over several designs, out of which a few are picked up to constitute the new season collection.In February, 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 44,70,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 4.47 Crores.
The Lorenzini Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is ₹288.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is 17.96 and 5.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lorenzini Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is ₹14.71 and ₹35.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.45%, 6 Month at -20.29%, 3 Month at -38.65% and 1 Month at -36.82%.
