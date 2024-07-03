iifl-logo-icon 1
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd Share Price

16.7
(-3.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:48 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.75
  • Day's High17.75
  • 52 Wk High35.5
  • Prev. Close17.33
  • Day's Low16.64
  • 52 Wk Low 14.71
  • Turnover (lac)34.46
  • P/E17.96
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.92
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)288.47
  • Div. Yield0
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

17.75

Prev. Close

17.33

Turnover(Lac.)

34.46

Day's High

17.75

Day's Low

16.64

52 Week's High

35.5

52 Week's Low

14.71

Book Value

7.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

288.47

P/E

17.96

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 42.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.92

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.04

5.27

2.73

1.67

Net Worth

25.96

15.41

12.87

11.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

25.49

35.57

27.05

23.82

yoy growth (%)

-28.34

31.5

13.57

44.92

Raw materials

-17.61

-25.64

-17.84

-16.12

As % of sales

69.11

72.08

65.97

67.67

Employee costs

-1.31

-1.02

-1.38

-1.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.25

0.68

0.69

0.57

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.35

-0.22

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.31

-0.06

-0.14

Working capital

2.9

2.55

0.91

6.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.34

31.5

13.57

44.92

Op profit growth

-7.27

18.61

2.01

33.18

EBIT growth

-28.44

20.1

2.14

27.36

Net profit growth

-78.37

-42.05

45.98

105.89

No Record Found

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lorenzini Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Jain

Whole-time Director

Deepika Jain

Director

Rajit Sehgal

Addtnl Independent Director

Mohan Chauhan

Addtnl Independent Director

Yogesh Kumar

Company Secretary

Shivani Sharma

Additional Director

Ajay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lorenzini Apparels Ltd

Summary

Lorenzini Apparels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Lorenzini Apparels Private Limited at National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on May 09, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Lorenzini Apparels Limited on March 30, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Sandeep Jain and Deepika Jain.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens formal, semi-formal & casual wear and womens casual wear. Company serves the customers through channels of retail and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company is led by the Promoter Sandeep Jain, who entered into the readymade garment business of manufacturing in 2007. The products are sold under the brand name Monteil & Munero and Monteil Calgari through exclusive stores/outlet located at several places of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The product includes jeans, shirts, jackets, T-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, sweaters, blazers, waistcoats, shorts, capris etc.In a season, the team works on over several designs, out of which a few are picked up to constitute the new season collection.In February, 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 44,70,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 4.47 Crores.
Company FAQs

What is the Lorenzini Apparels Ltd share price today?

The Lorenzini Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is ₹288.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is 17.96 and 5.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lorenzini Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is ₹14.71 and ₹35.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd?

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.45%, 6 Month at -20.29%, 3 Month at -38.65% and 1 Month at -36.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.07 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 42.92 %

