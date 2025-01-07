Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.49
35.57
27.05
23.82
yoy growth (%)
-28.34
31.5
13.57
44.92
Raw materials
-17.61
-25.64
-17.84
-16.12
As % of sales
69.11
72.08
65.97
67.67
Employee costs
-1.31
-1.02
-1.38
-1.23
As % of sales
5.17
2.86
5.1
5.16
Other costs
-5.27
-7.53
-6.66
-5.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.7
21.17
24.63
22.37
Operating profit
1.27
1.37
1.16
1.13
OPM
5.01
3.87
4.29
4.78
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.35
-0.22
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.44
-0.23
-0.33
Other income
0
0.1
0
0
Profit before tax
0.25
0.68
0.69
0.57
Taxes
-0.17
-0.31
-0.06
-0.14
Tax rate
-68.9
-46.23
-9.18
-24.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.36
0.63
0.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.36
0.63
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-78.37
-42.05
45.98
105.89
NPM
0.31
1.03
2.34
1.82
No Record Found
