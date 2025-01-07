iifl-logo-icon 1
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.63
(-5.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

25.49

35.57

27.05

23.82

yoy growth (%)

-28.34

31.5

13.57

44.92

Raw materials

-17.61

-25.64

-17.84

-16.12

As % of sales

69.11

72.08

65.97

67.67

Employee costs

-1.31

-1.02

-1.38

-1.23

As % of sales

5.17

2.86

5.1

5.16

Other costs

-5.27

-7.53

-6.66

-5.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.7

21.17

24.63

22.37

Operating profit

1.27

1.37

1.16

1.13

OPM

5.01

3.87

4.29

4.78

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.35

-0.22

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.44

-0.23

-0.33

Other income

0

0.1

0

0

Profit before tax

0.25

0.68

0.69

0.57

Taxes

-0.17

-0.31

-0.06

-0.14

Tax rate

-68.9

-46.23

-9.18

-24.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.36

0.63

0.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.36

0.63

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-78.37

-42.05

45.98

105.89

NPM

0.31

1.03

2.34

1.82

