Board Meeting 25 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday December 25 2024 to consider and approve matters as stated in intimation letter Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve inter alia 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per the requirements under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Review of Statement of Deviation under Regulation 32 of the Listing Regulations regarding deviation or variation in utilization of funds for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Review of Statement of Deviation for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 12 August, 2024_Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares persuant to Conversion of warrant And from Reserve Made for Warrant Holder Under Bonus Issue Allotment of 38,20,827 Equity Shares Pursuant To Exercise of Option of Warrant at the Meeting held on Tuesday, 06th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the allotment of shares pursuant the conversion of warrant into the equity shares of the Company

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 23 2024 at 10:30 A.M. to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Last Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 as per the requirements under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The outcome of the Board Meeting will be disseminated to the Stock Exchange after conclusion of the Board Meeting within the prescribed time under the Listing Regulations. Audited Financials for the Quarter and Year ended 2024 Audited Financials for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Intimation of record date for the purpose of bonus and Stock Split Enclosed Revised Intimation for the record date of Bonus and Stock Split.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024

Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 25 January 2024 inter-alia to consider and recommend the proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to approval of shareholder. Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 22th January, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 has been postponed and re-scheduled on Monday, 12th February 2024, inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider the Split of Equity shares of the Company and consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals, to give effect the said changes 2.To Consider the proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company, subject to approval of shareholder 3.To consider and increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company upto the amount as may be determined and approved by the Board. subject to approval of shareholder (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) As per attachement. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024