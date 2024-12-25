iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd Board Meeting

17.58
(4.77%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Lorenzini Appar. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday December 25 2024 to consider and approve matters as stated in intimation letter Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve inter alia 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per the requirements under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Review of Statement of Deviation under Regulation 32 of the Listing Regulations regarding deviation or variation in utilization of funds for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024.
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Review of Statement of Deviation for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 12 August, 2024_Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares persuant to Conversion of warrant And from Reserve Made for Warrant Holder Under Bonus Issue Allotment of 38,20,827 Equity Shares Pursuant To Exercise of Option of Warrant at the Meeting held on Tuesday, 06th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202430 May 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the allotment of shares pursuant the conversion of warrant into the equity shares of the Company
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 23 2024 at 10:30 A.M. to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Last Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 as per the requirements under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The outcome of the Board Meeting will be disseminated to the Stock Exchange after conclusion of the Board Meeting within the prescribed time under the Listing Regulations. Audited Financials for the Quarter and Year ended 2024 Audited Financials for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Intimation of record date for the purpose of bonus and Stock Split Enclosed Revised Intimation for the record date of Bonus and Stock Split.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 25 January 2024 inter-alia to consider and recommend the proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to approval of shareholder. Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 22th January, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 has been postponed and re-scheduled on Monday, 12th February 2024, inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider the Split of Equity shares of the Company and consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals, to give effect the said changes 2.To Consider the proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company, subject to approval of shareholder 3.To consider and increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company upto the amount as may be determined and approved by the Board. subject to approval of shareholder (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) As per attachement. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Lorenzini Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we wish to inform you that board meeting for the purpose of unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31 December 2023 is schedule to be held on 2nd February,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company dated Februray,02,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)

Lorenzini Appar.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lorenzini Apparels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.