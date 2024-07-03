SectorTextiles
Open₹269.1
Prev. Close₹268.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.35
Day's High₹269.2
Day's Low₹256.2
52 Week's High₹324
52 Week's Low₹177
Book Value₹182.99
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)865.09
P/E22.97
EPS11.63
Divi. Yield0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.72
16.72
8.36
8.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
583.59
542.95
521.02
490.96
Net Worth
600.31
559.67
529.38
499.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
123.32
183.08
197.23
201.74
yoy growth (%)
-32.63
-7.17
-2.23
-5.08
Raw materials
-34.8
-46.3
-44.12
-50.41
As % of sales
28.22
25.29
22.37
24.98
Employee costs
-13.6
-22.6
-21.57
-19.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.21
37.87
36.99
46.17
Depreciation
-8.4
-12.01
-15.47
-14.98
Tax paid
-6.36
-10.17
-1.82
-8.77
Working capital
-9.76
-31.24
68.87
-165.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.63
-7.17
-2.23
-5.08
Op profit growth
-14.94
-13.77
-8.58
-13.59
EBIT growth
-6.7
-9.54
-19.04
-7
Net profit growth
-6.67
-21.23
-5.99
-8.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
2.52
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.52
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Hiren Manharlal Shah
Managing Director
Bharat Manharlal Shah
Managing Director
Viraj Manharlal Shah
Independent Director
Shardul J Thacker
Non Executive Director
Deepak R Shah
Independent Director
Yogen Shivlal Lathia
Independent Director
Mehernosh Rusi Currawalla
Executive Director & CEO
Purav Shah
Independent Director
Jasvanti Patel
Independent Director
Rahul Divan
Chairman Emeritus
A M Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anuradha Tendulkar
Independent Director
GURUDAS VISHWAS ARAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ruby Mills Ltd
Summary
The Ruby Mills Limited (TRML), incorporated in 1917, is a composite Textile Mill engaged in manufacture of Cotton/Blended Yarn and Fabric. It has 3 plants at Mumbai, Village Dhamni & Village Kharsundi, at Khopoli, Taluka Khalapur, Dist. Raigad. The Companys entire Spinning & Weaving plants are at Village Dhamni and fabric processing activity at Mumbai which is being shifted at Village Kharsundi, Khopoli. Ruby Impex is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.The operational performance of the company in 1994-95 was adversely affected on account of the steep increase in the prices of polyester staple fibre (PSF) (which increased by 22%), viscose staple fibre (VSF) (by 41%) and cotton (by 60%). The production was adversely affected for 5 months due to the acute shortage of VSF. As a modernisation plan, the company purchased 30 Sulzer looms and replaced its 50 Cimmco autolooms and 36 wider Picanol looms.In order to achieve deeper market penetration, TRML shifted from exclusively wholesale marketing to direct marketing by establishing a nationwide network of distributors and agents. During 1994-95, the government permitted the import of fabrics which adversely affected the demand for the companys products.
The Ruby Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruby Mills Ltd is ₹865.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ruby Mills Ltd is 22.97 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruby Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruby Mills Ltd is ₹177 and ₹324 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ruby Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 26.65%, 1 Year at 11.92%, 6 Month at 16.64%, 3 Month at -4.86% and 1 Month at -1.51%.
