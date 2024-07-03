iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruby Mills Ltd Share Price

258.7
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:18:12 PM

  • Open269.1
  • Day's High269.2
  • 52 Wk High324
  • Prev. Close268.15
  • Day's Low256.2
  • 52 Wk Low 177
  • Turnover (lac)47.35
  • P/E22.97
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value182.99
  • EPS11.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)865.09
  • Div. Yield0.66
Ruby Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

269.1

Prev. Close

268.15

Turnover(Lac.)

47.35

Day's High

269.2

Day's Low

256.2

52 Week's High

324

52 Week's Low

177

Book Value

182.99

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

865.09

P/E

22.97

EPS

11.63

Divi. Yield

0.66

Ruby Mills Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ruby Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ruby Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ruby Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.72

16.72

8.36

8.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

583.59

542.95

521.02

490.96

Net Worth

600.31

559.67

529.38

499.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

123.32

183.08

197.23

201.74

yoy growth (%)

-32.63

-7.17

-2.23

-5.08

Raw materials

-34.8

-46.3

-44.12

-50.41

As % of sales

28.22

25.29

22.37

24.98

Employee costs

-13.6

-22.6

-21.57

-19.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.21

37.87

36.99

46.17

Depreciation

-8.4

-12.01

-15.47

-14.98

Tax paid

-6.36

-10.17

-1.82

-8.77

Working capital

-9.76

-31.24

68.87

-165.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.63

-7.17

-2.23

-5.08

Op profit growth

-14.94

-13.77

-8.58

-13.59

EBIT growth

-6.7

-9.54

-19.04

-7

Net profit growth

-6.67

-21.23

-5.99

-8.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019

Gross Sales

2.52

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2.52

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.01

Ruby Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ruby Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Hiren Manharlal Shah

Managing Director

Bharat Manharlal Shah

Managing Director

Viraj Manharlal Shah

Independent Director

Shardul J Thacker

Non Executive Director

Deepak R Shah

Independent Director

Yogen Shivlal Lathia

Independent Director

Mehernosh Rusi Currawalla

Executive Director & CEO

Purav Shah

Independent Director

Jasvanti Patel

Independent Director

Rahul Divan

Chairman Emeritus

A M Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anuradha Tendulkar

Independent Director

GURUDAS VISHWAS ARAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ruby Mills Ltd

Summary

The Ruby Mills Limited (TRML), incorporated in 1917, is a composite Textile Mill engaged in manufacture of Cotton/Blended Yarn and Fabric. It has 3 plants at Mumbai, Village Dhamni & Village Kharsundi, at Khopoli, Taluka Khalapur, Dist. Raigad. The Companys entire Spinning & Weaving plants are at Village Dhamni and fabric processing activity at Mumbai which is being shifted at Village Kharsundi, Khopoli. Ruby Impex is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.The operational performance of the company in 1994-95 was adversely affected on account of the steep increase in the prices of polyester staple fibre (PSF) (which increased by 22%), viscose staple fibre (VSF) (by 41%) and cotton (by 60%). The production was adversely affected for 5 months due to the acute shortage of VSF. As a modernisation plan, the company purchased 30 Sulzer looms and replaced its 50 Cimmco autolooms and 36 wider Picanol looms.In order to achieve deeper market penetration, TRML shifted from exclusively wholesale marketing to direct marketing by establishing a nationwide network of distributors and agents. During 1994-95, the government permitted the import of fabrics which adversely affected the demand for the companys products.
Company FAQs

What is the Ruby Mills Ltd share price today?

The Ruby Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ruby Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruby Mills Ltd is ₹865.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ruby Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ruby Mills Ltd is 22.97 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ruby Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruby Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruby Mills Ltd is ₹177 and ₹324 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ruby Mills Ltd?

Ruby Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 26.65%, 1 Year at 11.92%, 6 Month at 16.64%, 3 Month at -4.86% and 1 Month at -1.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ruby Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ruby Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.90 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.08 %

