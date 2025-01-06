Ruby Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.21
37.87
36.99
46.17
Depreciation
-8.4
-12.01
-15.47
-14.98
Tax paid
-6.36
-10.17
-1.82
-8.77
Working capital
-9.76
-31.24
68.87
-165.41
Other operating items
Operating
7.67
-15.55
88.55
-142.98
Capital expenditure
1.19
2.45
2.5
-200.19
Free cash flow
8.86
-13.1
91.05
-343.17
Equity raised
929.85
870.01
795.86
723.25
Investing
-3.47
12.02
0
0
Financing
293.36
188.62
186.5
54.75
Dividends paid
0
2.93
2.92
2.92
Net in cash
1,228.61
1,060.47
1,076.34
437.75
