iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ruby Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

249.8
(-6.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ruby Mills Ltd

Ruby Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.21

37.87

36.99

46.17

Depreciation

-8.4

-12.01

-15.47

-14.98

Tax paid

-6.36

-10.17

-1.82

-8.77

Working capital

-9.76

-31.24

68.87

-165.41

Other operating items

Operating

7.67

-15.55

88.55

-142.98

Capital expenditure

1.19

2.45

2.5

-200.19

Free cash flow

8.86

-13.1

91.05

-343.17

Equity raised

929.85

870.01

795.86

723.25

Investing

-3.47

12.02

0

0

Financing

293.36

188.62

186.5

54.75

Dividends paid

0

2.93

2.92

2.92

Net in cash

1,228.61

1,060.47

1,076.34

437.75

Ruby Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ruby Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.