|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
123.32
183.08
197.23
201.74
yoy growth (%)
-32.63
-7.17
-2.23
-5.08
Raw materials
-34.8
-46.3
-44.12
-50.41
As % of sales
28.22
25.29
22.37
24.98
Employee costs
-13.6
-22.6
-21.57
-19.34
As % of sales
11.02
12.34
10.93
9.58
Other costs
-36.6
-69.12
-79.29
-74.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.68
37.75
40.2
37.1
Operating profit
38.3
45.04
52.23
57.14
OPM
31.06
24.6
26.48
28.32
Depreciation
-8.4
-12.01
-15.47
-14.98
Interest expense
-7.87
-5.09
-10.5
-12.49
Other income
10.18
9.93
10.73
16.51
Profit before tax
32.21
37.87
36.99
46.17
Taxes
-6.36
-10.17
-1.82
-8.77
Tax rate
-19.76
-26.87
-4.94
-18.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.84
27.69
35.16
37.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
25.84
27.69
35.16
37.4
yoy growth (%)
-6.67
-21.23
-5.99
-8.26
NPM
20.95
15.12
17.82
18.54
