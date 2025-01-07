iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruby Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

254.05
(1.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

123.32

183.08

197.23

201.74

yoy growth (%)

-32.63

-7.17

-2.23

-5.08

Raw materials

-34.8

-46.3

-44.12

-50.41

As % of sales

28.22

25.29

22.37

24.98

Employee costs

-13.6

-22.6

-21.57

-19.34

As % of sales

11.02

12.34

10.93

9.58

Other costs

-36.6

-69.12

-79.29

-74.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.68

37.75

40.2

37.1

Operating profit

38.3

45.04

52.23

57.14

OPM

31.06

24.6

26.48

28.32

Depreciation

-8.4

-12.01

-15.47

-14.98

Interest expense

-7.87

-5.09

-10.5

-12.49

Other income

10.18

9.93

10.73

16.51

Profit before tax

32.21

37.87

36.99

46.17

Taxes

-6.36

-10.17

-1.82

-8.77

Tax rate

-19.76

-26.87

-4.94

-18.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.84

27.69

35.16

37.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

25.84

27.69

35.16

37.4

yoy growth (%)

-6.67

-21.23

-5.99

-8.26

NPM

20.95

15.12

17.82

18.54

