Ruby Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.72
16.72
8.36
8.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
583.59
542.95
521.02
490.96
Net Worth
600.31
559.67
529.38
499.32
Minority Interest
Debt
213.44
240.53
279.89
395.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.2
2.89
2.71
3.73
Total Liabilities
817.95
803.09
811.98
898.27
Fixed Assets
143.55
126.86
127.52
118.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.82
0
0.01
8.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.55
2.38
2.68
3.73
Networking Capital
593.38
589.16
671.79
719.99
Inventories
57.56
51.29
36.29
31.48
Inventory Days
93.16
Sundry Debtors
20.75
24.23
17.37
15.5
Debtor Days
45.87
Other Current Assets
574.66
676.18
774.98
826.76
Sundry Creditors
-22.42
-25.03
-26.27
-18.58
Creditor Days
54.98
Other Current Liabilities
-37.17
-137.51
-130.58
-135.17
Cash
23.64
84.69
9.98
47.08
Total Assets
817.94
803.09
811.98
898.27
