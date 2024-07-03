Ruby Mills Ltd Summary

The Ruby Mills Limited (TRML), incorporated in 1917, is a composite Textile Mill engaged in manufacture of Cotton/Blended Yarn and Fabric. It has 3 plants at Mumbai, Village Dhamni & Village Kharsundi, at Khopoli, Taluka Khalapur, Dist. Raigad. The Companys entire Spinning & Weaving plants are at Village Dhamni and fabric processing activity at Mumbai which is being shifted at Village Kharsundi, Khopoli. Ruby Impex is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.The operational performance of the company in 1994-95 was adversely affected on account of the steep increase in the prices of polyester staple fibre (PSF) (which increased by 22%), viscose staple fibre (VSF) (by 41%) and cotton (by 60%). The production was adversely affected for 5 months due to the acute shortage of VSF. As a modernisation plan, the company purchased 30 Sulzer looms and replaced its 50 Cimmco autolooms and 36 wider Picanol looms.In order to achieve deeper market penetration, TRML shifted from exclusively wholesale marketing to direct marketing by establishing a nationwide network of distributors and agents. During 1994-95, the government permitted the import of fabrics which adversely affected the demand for the companys products.