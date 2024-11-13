RUBY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of The Ruby Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. We further inform you that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already being closed and the intimation of the same is given to BSE and NSE on 28th December 2023 by the Company and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter nine months ended 31st December 2023 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Considered and approved the Un-audited Financials Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)