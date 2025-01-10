To,

The Members,

THE RUBY MILLS LIMITED

Ruby House, J. K. Sawant Marg,

Dadar West, Mumbai - 400 028.

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Ruby Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company (financial position) as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total Comprehensive Income (financial performance), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. How the matter was addressed in our audit Information Technology (IT) Systems and controls over financial reporting. Our audit procedures included the following: During the Preceding year Company has migrated to a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for some of its processes. The Company, thus, uses different IT systems for different functions and processes; • Performing a walk-through of the new ERP system for the processes for which it was implemented; Financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls, including the existence, completeness on an audit trail (edit log), to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and raw material consumption. Also, due to large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant; • Assessment of design and implementation of the Companys control over the different IT systems especially those related to financial reporting; Since the new ERP system is not fully implemented, manual intervention is also required for financial accounting and reporting for which proper control is required; • Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year; Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting; • Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT general controls, including the existence, completeness on an audit trail (edit log), over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations; Therefore, IT system and controls over financial reporting is identified as a KAM. • Assessment of manual controls wherever implemented for proper financial accounting and reporting; • Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year; • Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company; • Assessed the operating effectiveness of controls relating to data transmission through the different IT systems to the financial reporting systems; • Extending scope of our substantive audit procedures, wherever manual controls are being used to integrate the various IT systems which affect financial reporting. 2 Development agreement Audit procedures followed by us include: In an earlier year, the Company entered into a Development Agreement ("DA") with a developer whereby the Company granted the development rights to develop a Tower ("Development Rights") on 12,204 square meters out of its Freehold Land at Dadar; • Understanding of the arrangement entered for Development of the property and of various terms of DA and amendments thereto; • Co-relation of terms of DA with entries made in the books of account by the Company for accounting of income and amounts receivable from the developer; We identified DA as a KAM since: • Review of procedures followed / steps taken by the Company / developer for obtaining approval from the competent authorities; As per the DA, cost of construction incurred by the Company for the development of property covered under the DA agreement is reimbursed by developer. The Company has incurred huge amount of expenses and borrowings for the Construction of the property which has resulted in the significant amount receivable from the developer; • Review of legal opinion/s taken by the Company and decision taken on that basis or management judgements / estimates for outcome of disputes arising on account of DA; The amount receivable from the developer represents a major portion of the total assets of the Company; • Obtaining of balance confirmation from developer at each period end / year end; Recoverability of the said amount is based on market demand since Occupancy Certificate (OC) for all floors was received only in FY 2021-22; • Assessment of recoverability of outstanding amount from developer based on: Refer Note No. 13 and 21 to the accompanying financial statements. • Valuation determined by the management based on the market trend and most recent sale transaction for the sale of property; and • Sharing arrangement entered between the Company and developer for sharing of gross revenue arising from the property/ Tower covered under DA. 3 Litigations, Provisions and Contingent Liabilities • Obtaining from the management, details of matter under dispute including ongoing and completed litigations and outstanding demands for the year endedMarch 31, 2024; The Company has various pending litigations which include litigation on account of Income Tax, Indirect Taxes, real estate and related activities, FEMA etc. the outcome of which is uncertain and requires significant judgement; • Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the Company relating to litigations, open tax positions for direct and indirect taxes and other matters and process followed to decide provisioning for the said liabilities or disclosure as Contingent Liabilities; Refer NoteNo. 35 and 56(a) to the accompanying financial statements. • Reading orders, key correspondence, external legal opinions / consultations by management for key legal disputes; • Discussing with appropriate senior management and evaluating managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the likely demand/ possible outcome of the various litigations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a wholearefree from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors reportthat includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guaranteethat an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements;

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

5. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably

be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in

the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent

applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(g)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note56(a) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under a) and b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note No.24.2 of the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, except in the inventory module, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has beenoperated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

Further,during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For C N K & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.101961W/W-100036 Rajesh Mody Place : Mumbai Partner Dated : 21st May, 2024 Membership No. 047501 UDIN: 24047501BKJSGR3692

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of The Ruby Mills Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that;

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant, and equipment. During the previous year, the Companyhas migrated to a new ERP system wherein full details of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) is being integrated in the system on full implementation of the ERP system. In view of this, the updation of the full details of PPE is still in progress to show full particulars including quantitative details and situation of PPE;

(B) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibleassets. However, as mentioned above, the Company is in the process of integrating and updating details pertaining to full particulars of intangible assets in new ERP;

(b) The Company, as per a phased programme, undertakes physical verification of all the property, plant, and equipment once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As per the programme, the Company had carried out physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment in the FY 2021-22;

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company provided and the confirmations from the banks provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except as disclosed in Note No. 4.3 of the financial statements, for the following where the documents are deposited with the relevant bank who have communicated that the same are not traceable at their end;

Particulars Number of Cases Gross Block (Rs. In Lakhs) Net Block (Rs. In Lakhs) Freehold Land at Dhamni 1 31.80 31.80

For the purpose of above reporting, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/conveyance deed and other substantive evidence such as allotment letters, property tax receipts etc. conveying title to the Company over the property has been taken into consideration by the management and relied upon by us;

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right to use assets) and intangible assets during the year;

(e) As disclosed in Note No.58(a) of the financial statements, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under;

ii. In respect of Inventories:

a. Inventory other than those lying with third parties has been physically verified by the managementon half yearly basis. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. Considering the size of the Company and nature of itsoperations the coverage and procedures are adequate.

The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory did not exceed 10% or more for each class of inventory and the same have properly dealt with in the books of accounts;

b. The Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks or financial institutions exceeding Rs. 5 crores during the year and the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are materially in agreement with the books of account and no discrepancy was observed, except as disclosed in Note No. 31.2;

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided guarantee or security or has granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year except for investments in mutual funds, loan to a private limited company and loan to employees in respect of which we report the following:

(a) (A) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Hence clause 3(iii)(a)

(A) is not applicable;

(B) During the year, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to its employees, details of which is as below:

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others - Employees 4.45 Balance outstanding as at the Balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - Employees 0.40

The Company as per the terms of development agreement entered in an earlier year, has incurred expenses on behalf of developer during the year and which are recoverable from him. The same has not been considered as loans or advances in nature of loans for the purpose of reporting under this clause;

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of loan given to employees during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

(c) The Company in earlier year had granted loans to a company where repayment terms have not been stipulated. In absence of schedule of repayment, we are unable to report about the regularity of repayment of principal amount. Further, payment of interest on the said loan is not regular as stipulated and total outstanding interest as at the year-end is Rs. 4,020.57 lakhs. The Company had also waived interest on the said loan for the period 1st April 2020 to 31st March 24 due to COVID 19 pandemic and its after effects on the business.In respect of loans granted by the Company to its employees, which are interest-free, where the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated, repayments have generally been regular;

(d) In respect of loans given by the Company in an earlier year, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days as at balance sheet date except for interest amounting to Rs. 4,020.57 lakhs on loan given to a company. The Company is taking necessary reasonable steps for recovery of the same;

(e) No loan granted by the Company has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans;

(f) The Company has grantedinterest bearing loan repayable on demand to a company amounting Rs. 500 Lakhs during the year. Further, interest on the said loan is regular and total interest outstanding as at the year-end is Rs.11.47 lakhs.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act, with respect to grant of loans, making investments providing guarantees and securities, as applicable;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which directives issued by the RBI and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder apply. We were informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard;

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the

Act in respect of the Companys product and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the prescribed account and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete;

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities;

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for provident fund amount of Rs.0.57 Lakhs not deposited on account of non - linking of employee Aadhar details in the respective portal.

(b) Particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Rs. In lakhs

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount is relates Amount involved Amount unpaid (after taxes paid /adjusted under protest) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Assessment Year 2007-08 388.98 187.96 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Penalty Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Assessment Year 2009-10 71.01 71.01 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Penalty Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Assessment Year 2012-13 34.62 34.62 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Penalty Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Assessment Year 2013-14 0.16 0.16 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and interest Income Tax Officer Assessment Year 2017-18 30.72 30.72 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and interest Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Assessment Year 2020-21 334.93 334.93 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax Principal Commissioner CGST & Excise Financial Year 2011-12 260.08 260.08 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise Financial Year 1st April, 1993 to 31st October, 1993, 2000-01 and 2001-02 9.76 9.76 Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty Commissioner of Appeals (Customs) Financial Year 2012-13 16.21 16.21

(viii) As disclosed in Note No. 58(e) of the financial statements, there were no unrecorded transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) As disclosed in Note No.58(f) of the financial statements, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government, or any government authority;

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have prima facie not been used for long term purposes.

(ix) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt

instruments hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year upto the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) IIn our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion , the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of

its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date for the period under audit;

(xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable;;

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable;

(c) The Company does not have any Holding company, Subsidiary company, associates and joint venture. Hence reporting about the number of Core Investment Company in the group as per clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state

that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

(xx) As disclosed by management in Note No.55 of the financial statements and as verified by us, the gross amount required to be spent by Company towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year has been duly spent during the year hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of The Ruby Mills Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of The Ruby Mills Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Modified Opinion

During thePreceeding year, Company has migrated to a new ERP system for some processes, which are still in the process of stabilization. Further, the new ERP is not integrated to other software / old ERP used by the Company. As a result of the same, various controls for processes related to material management, inventory valuation, updation of customer / vendor masters are still being implemented requiring manual intervention and rectifications to be carried out for the purpose of financial reporting.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the weaknesses described above and matters stated in the para 2(g)(vi) of Report on other legal and regulatory requirements on reporting under Rule 11(g),the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.