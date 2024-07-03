iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Share Price

313
(-15.17%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open317
  • Day's High317
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close368.98
  • Day's Low311.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value504.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)288.59
  • Div. Yield0.05
No Records Found

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

317

Prev. Close

368.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

317

Day's Low

311.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

504.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

288.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.05

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 43.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.22

9.22

8.61

7.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

473.62

445.45

370.27

264.03

Net Worth

482.84

454.67

378.88

271.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

689.65

411.84

357.82

426.03

yoy growth (%)

67.45

15.09

-16.01

4.65

Raw materials

-343.93

-231.99

-185.8

-240.01

As % of sales

49.87

56.33

51.92

56.33

Employee costs

-84.29

-57.24

-57.18

-50.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.78

-35.55

1.32

25.34

Depreciation

-50.48

-47.59

-33.84

-32.85

Tax paid

-38.37

11.68

5.08

3.91

Working capital

130.71

3.01

38.55

-18.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.45

15.09

-16.01

4.65

Op profit growth

227.72

12.79

-40.25

-22.71

EBIT growth

950.21

-67.17

-36.56

-28.38

Net profit growth

-243.72

-515.34

-78.08

-18.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

858.56

857.14

678.77

407.5

352.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

858.56

857.14

678.77

407.5

352.33

Other Operating Income

0

4.75

10.88

4.35

5.5

Other Income

37.38

17.22

22.03

6.51

8.52

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.08, 1,65,226.66, 720.86, 0.4, 7,623.33, 835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.31, 7,382.69, 83.46, 1.06, 1,709.17, 7.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.27, 15,879.35, 175.69, 0.06, 2,396.27, 38.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.54, 14,724.78, 219.64, 0.79, 2,454.78, 316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.72, 12,618.52, 6.14, 0, 1,315.48, 386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P R Venketrama Raja

Non Executive Director

S S Ramachandra Raja

Non Executive Director

A V Dharmakrishnan

Independent Director

K B Nagendra Murthy

Independent Director

SOUNDARA KUMAR

Non Executive Director

P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja

Independent Director

P A S Alaghar Raja

Managing Director

P V Nirmala Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Maheswaran

Independent Director

M. Rathinasamy

Independent Director

Sivaguru Chellappa

Independent Director

N.S. Krishnamma Raja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

Summary

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd was established in February, 1936. A manufacturer of yarn of different counts, Rajapalayam Mills (RML) has been functioning successfully for six decades. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn and fabrics. It is also into generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive requirements.During 1990-91, the company set up an export-oriented spinning mill. The entire output of high quality yarn produced here is being taken up by Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. It has been decided to implement another export-oriented project. Technological guidance will be provided by Unitaka, Japan, which is a large producer of yarn, fabrics and other related products.During 1994-95, as part of its modernisation programme, RML installed five crosrol cards imported from the UK and two ring spinning frames in place of the old equipment. To reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, it has installed five 250-KW wind electric generators in Muppandal, Nagarcoil. As part of its diversification plans, it is setting up a tissue culture unit - Shri Ramco Biotech - as a division of the existing company, to produce ornamental and orchard plants for the export and domestic markets.During 1995-96, RML commissioned its second 100% EOU spinning mill with an installed capacity of 11,520 spindles. The formalities regarding amalgamation of M/s Jayaram Mills Ltd with the company, asper the order of honourable High Court of Chennai has been completed. As
Company FAQs

What is the Rajapalayam Mills Ltd share price today?

The Rajapalayam Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is ₹288.59 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is 0 and 2.23 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajapalayam Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd?

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.29%, 3 Years at 17.69%, 1 Year at 31.51%, 6 Month at -3.16%, 3 Month at -6.50% and 1 Month at 1.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

