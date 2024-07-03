Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹317
Prev. Close₹368.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹317
Day's Low₹311.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹504.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)288.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.22
9.22
8.61
7.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
473.62
445.45
370.27
264.03
Net Worth
482.84
454.67
378.88
271.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
689.65
411.84
357.82
426.03
yoy growth (%)
67.45
15.09
-16.01
4.65
Raw materials
-343.93
-231.99
-185.8
-240.01
As % of sales
49.87
56.33
51.92
56.33
Employee costs
-84.29
-57.24
-57.18
-50.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
50.78
-35.55
1.32
25.34
Depreciation
-50.48
-47.59
-33.84
-32.85
Tax paid
-38.37
11.68
5.08
3.91
Working capital
130.71
3.01
38.55
-18.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.45
15.09
-16.01
4.65
Op profit growth
227.72
12.79
-40.25
-22.71
EBIT growth
950.21
-67.17
-36.56
-28.38
Net profit growth
-243.72
-515.34
-78.08
-18.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
858.56
857.14
678.77
407.5
352.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
858.56
857.14
678.77
407.5
352.33
Other Operating Income
0
4.75
10.88
4.35
5.5
Other Income
37.38
17.22
22.03
6.51
8.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P R Venketrama Raja
Non Executive Director
S S Ramachandra Raja
Non Executive Director
A V Dharmakrishnan
Independent Director
K B Nagendra Murthy
Independent Director
SOUNDARA KUMAR
Non Executive Director
P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
Independent Director
P A S Alaghar Raja
Managing Director
P V Nirmala Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Maheswaran
Independent Director
M. Rathinasamy
Independent Director
Sivaguru Chellappa
Independent Director
N.S. Krishnamma Raja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
Summary
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd was established in February, 1936. A manufacturer of yarn of different counts, Rajapalayam Mills (RML) has been functioning successfully for six decades. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn and fabrics. It is also into generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive requirements.During 1990-91, the company set up an export-oriented spinning mill. The entire output of high quality yarn produced here is being taken up by Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. It has been decided to implement another export-oriented project. Technological guidance will be provided by Unitaka, Japan, which is a large producer of yarn, fabrics and other related products.During 1994-95, as part of its modernisation programme, RML installed five crosrol cards imported from the UK and two ring spinning frames in place of the old equipment. To reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, it has installed five 250-KW wind electric generators in Muppandal, Nagarcoil. As part of its diversification plans, it is setting up a tissue culture unit - Shri Ramco Biotech - as a division of the existing company, to produce ornamental and orchard plants for the export and domestic markets.During 1995-96, RML commissioned its second 100% EOU spinning mill with an installed capacity of 11,520 spindles. The formalities regarding amalgamation of M/s Jayaram Mills Ltd with the company, asper the order of honourable High Court of Chennai has been completed. As
Read More
The Rajapalayam Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is ₹288.59 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is 0 and 2.23 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajapalayam Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.29%, 3 Years at 17.69%, 1 Year at 31.51%, 6 Month at -3.16%, 3 Month at -6.50% and 1 Month at 1.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.