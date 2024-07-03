Summary

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd was established in February, 1936. A manufacturer of yarn of different counts, Rajapalayam Mills (RML) has been functioning successfully for six decades. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn and fabrics. It is also into generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive requirements.During 1990-91, the company set up an export-oriented spinning mill. The entire output of high quality yarn produced here is being taken up by Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. It has been decided to implement another export-oriented project. Technological guidance will be provided by Unitaka, Japan, which is a large producer of yarn, fabrics and other related products.During 1994-95, as part of its modernisation programme, RML installed five crosrol cards imported from the UK and two ring spinning frames in place of the old equipment. To reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, it has installed five 250-KW wind electric generators in Muppandal, Nagarcoil. As part of its diversification plans, it is setting up a tissue culture unit - Shri Ramco Biotech - as a division of the existing company, to produce ornamental and orchard plants for the export and domestic markets.During 1995-96, RML commissioned its second 100% EOU spinning mill with an installed capacity of 11,520 spindles. The formalities regarding amalgamation of M/s Jayaram Mills Ltd with the company, asper the order of honourable High Court of Chennai has been completed. As

