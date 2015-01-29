iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

689.65

411.84

357.82

426.03

yoy growth (%)

67.45

15.09

-16.01

4.65

Raw materials

-343.93

-231.99

-185.8

-240.01

As % of sales

49.87

56.33

51.92

56.33

Employee costs

-84.29

-57.24

-57.18

-50.66

As % of sales

12.22

13.89

15.98

11.89

Other costs

-132.79

-83.36

-80.03

-77.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.25

20.24

22.36

18.1

Operating profit

128.62

39.24

34.79

58.23

OPM

18.65

9.52

9.72

13.66

Depreciation

-50.48

-47.59

-33.84

-32.85

Interest expense

-42.95

-44.48

-25.86

-17.52

Other income

15.6

17.27

26.24

17.48

Profit before tax

50.78

-35.55

1.32

25.34

Taxes

-38.37

11.68

5.08

3.91

Tax rate

-75.56

-32.86

383.69

15.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.41

-23.87

6.41

29.25

Exceptional items

25.86

-2.76

0

0

Net profit

38.27

-26.63

6.41

29.25

yoy growth (%)

-243.72

-515.34

-78.08

-18.57

NPM

5.55

-6.46

1.79

6.86

