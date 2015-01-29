Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
689.65
411.84
357.82
426.03
yoy growth (%)
67.45
15.09
-16.01
4.65
Raw materials
-343.93
-231.99
-185.8
-240.01
As % of sales
49.87
56.33
51.92
56.33
Employee costs
-84.29
-57.24
-57.18
-50.66
As % of sales
12.22
13.89
15.98
11.89
Other costs
-132.79
-83.36
-80.03
-77.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.25
20.24
22.36
18.1
Operating profit
128.62
39.24
34.79
58.23
OPM
18.65
9.52
9.72
13.66
Depreciation
-50.48
-47.59
-33.84
-32.85
Interest expense
-42.95
-44.48
-25.86
-17.52
Other income
15.6
17.27
26.24
17.48
Profit before tax
50.78
-35.55
1.32
25.34
Taxes
-38.37
11.68
5.08
3.91
Tax rate
-75.56
-32.86
383.69
15.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.41
-23.87
6.41
29.25
Exceptional items
25.86
-2.76
0
0
Net profit
38.27
-26.63
6.41
29.25
yoy growth (%)
-243.72
-515.34
-78.08
-18.57
NPM
5.55
-6.46
1.79
6.86
