Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.22
9.22
8.61
7.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
473.62
445.45
370.27
264.03
Net Worth
482.84
454.67
378.88
271.41
Minority Interest
Debt
1,086.63
1,113.59
746.92
618.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.99
57.85
54.55
80.01
Total Liabilities
1,642.46
1,626.11
1,180.35
969.88
Fixed Assets
1,002.46
943.42
697.46
572.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
117.22
72.9
97.04
97.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
27.92
9.11
10.32
74
Networking Capital
488.72
594.44
368.91
220.49
Inventories
323.92
363.53
249.09
129.87
Inventory Days
131.83
115.09
Sundry Debtors
167.69
159.2
103.36
76.81
Debtor Days
54.7
68.07
Other Current Assets
80.13
139.4
97.04
70.77
Sundry Creditors
-30.18
-20.02
-36.8
-27.14
Creditor Days
19.47
24.05
Other Current Liabilities
-52.84
-47.67
-43.78
-29.82
Cash
6.13
6.23
6.61
5.66
Total Assets
1,642.45
1,626.1
1,180.34
969.88
