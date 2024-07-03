Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
229.19
217.96
223.33
201.3
231.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
229.19
217.96
223.33
201.3
231.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.34
0.52
Other Income
3.81
4.12
3.44
6.45
2
Total Income
233
222.08
226.77
209.09
233.83
Total Expenditure
202.75
202.01
201.9
183.8
194.13
PBIDT
30.25
20.07
24.87
25.29
39.7
Interest
22.55
21.97
20.55
20.98
16.93
PBDT
7.7
-1.9
4.32
4.31
22.77
Depreciation
18.98
18.64
18.77
18.86
15.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-1.57
0.7
0
Deferred Tax
-0.65
-5.17
0.01
-4.52
3.69
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.63
-15.37
-12.89
-10.73
3.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.7
-6.91
8.29
2.53
9.77
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.39
0.14
0.33
3.27
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.31
-7.05
7.96
-0.74
9.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6
-8
9
3
11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.2
9.2
9.2
9.2
9.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.19
9.2
11.13
12.56
17.16
PBDTM(%)
3.35
-0.87
1.93
2.14
9.84
PATM(%)
-4.63
-7.05
-5.77
-5.33
1.49
