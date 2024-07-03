iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

313
(-15.17%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

229.19

217.96

223.33

201.3

231.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

229.19

217.96

223.33

201.3

231.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

1.34

0.52

Other Income

3.81

4.12

3.44

6.45

2

Total Income

233

222.08

226.77

209.09

233.83

Total Expenditure

202.75

202.01

201.9

183.8

194.13

PBIDT

30.25

20.07

24.87

25.29

39.7

Interest

22.55

21.97

20.55

20.98

16.93

PBDT

7.7

-1.9

4.32

4.31

22.77

Depreciation

18.98

18.64

18.77

18.86

15.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-1.57

0.7

0

Deferred Tax

-0.65

-5.17

0.01

-4.52

3.69

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.63

-15.37

-12.89

-10.73

3.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.7

-6.91

8.29

2.53

9.77

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.39

0.14

0.33

3.27

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.31

-7.05

7.96

-0.74

9.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6

-8

9

3

11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.2

9.2

9.2

9.2

9.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.19

9.2

11.13

12.56

17.16

PBDTM(%)

3.35

-0.87

1.93

2.14

9.84

PATM(%)

-4.63

-7.05

-5.77

-5.33

1.49

