Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

313
(-15.17%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Rajapalayam Mill FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.78

-35.55

1.32

25.34

Depreciation

-50.48

-47.59

-33.84

-32.85

Tax paid

-38.37

11.68

5.08

3.91

Working capital

130.71

3.01

38.55

-18.56

Other operating items

Operating

92.63

-68.46

11.11

-22.15

Capital expenditure

129.64

19.52

345.37

7.91

Free cash flow

222.27

-48.94

356.48

-14.23

Equity raised

597.25

581.33

549.18

475.13

Investing

-0.43

0.32

20.98

0.34

Financing

397.46

335.28

667.25

277.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,216.54

868

1,593.9

738.59

