iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Key Ratios

313
(-15.17%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.45

15.09

-16.01

4.65

Op profit growth

227.72

12.79

-40.25

-22.71

EBIT growth

-5,213.79

-119.34

-70.03

-46.66

Net profit growth

64.62

9.9

-20.24

-20.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.65

9.52

9.72

13.66

EBIT margin

13.59

-0.44

2.64

7.42

Net profit margin

24.15

24.56

25.73

27.09

RoCE

3.39

-0.07

0.43

1.69

RoNW

2.07

1.37

1.35

1.86

RoA

1.51

1

1.06

1.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.93

-50.81

-15.36

24.46

Dividend per share

1

0.5

1

4

Cash EPS

134.9

72.64

78.93

112.2

Book value per share

2,469.97

2,562.62

2,425.11

2,175.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.52

-13.85

-30.59

42.19

P/CEPS

6.58

9.69

5.95

9.19

P/B

0.35

0.27

0.19

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

10.51

26.81

21.78

16.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-75.56

-25.22

-31.03

27.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.67

56.47

51.55

40.19

Inventory days

100.28

122.61

133.54

112.23

Creditor days

-20.79

-22.27

-13.64

-7.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.18

0.04

-0.36

-1.8

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.32

0.32

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

5.75

15.61

16.57

4.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.87

-56.33

-51.92

-56.33

Employee costs

-12.22

-13.89

-15.98

-11.89

Other costs

-19.25

-20.24

-22.36

-18.1

Rajapalayam Mill : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.