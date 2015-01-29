Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.45
15.09
-16.01
4.65
Op profit growth
227.72
12.79
-40.25
-22.71
EBIT growth
-5,213.79
-119.34
-70.03
-46.66
Net profit growth
64.62
9.9
-20.24
-20.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.65
9.52
9.72
13.66
EBIT margin
13.59
-0.44
2.64
7.42
Net profit margin
24.15
24.56
25.73
27.09
RoCE
3.39
-0.07
0.43
1.69
RoNW
2.07
1.37
1.35
1.86
RoA
1.51
1
1.06
1.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.93
-50.81
-15.36
24.46
Dividend per share
1
0.5
1
4
Cash EPS
134.9
72.64
78.93
112.2
Book value per share
2,469.97
2,562.62
2,425.11
2,175.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.52
-13.85
-30.59
42.19
P/CEPS
6.58
9.69
5.95
9.19
P/B
0.35
0.27
0.19
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
10.51
26.81
21.78
16.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-75.56
-25.22
-31.03
27.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.67
56.47
51.55
40.19
Inventory days
100.28
122.61
133.54
112.23
Creditor days
-20.79
-22.27
-13.64
-7.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.18
0.04
-0.36
-1.8
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.32
0.32
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
5.75
15.61
16.57
4.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.87
-56.33
-51.92
-56.33
Employee costs
-12.22
-13.89
-15.98
-11.89
Other costs
-19.25
-20.24
-22.36
-18.1
