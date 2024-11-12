iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Board Meeting

313
(-15.17%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Rajapalayam Mill CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30-09-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12-11-2024. Disclosure under Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) on purchase of Shares of Ramco Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202429 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dt 29-10-2024
Board Meeting1 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend dividend. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / nine months ended 31.12.2023. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023 is enclosed herewith. The Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12-02-2024 along with the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023 is enclosed herewith. The Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12-02-2024 along with the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Rajapalayam Mill: Related News

No Record Found

