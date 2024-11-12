|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30-09-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12-11-2024. Disclosure under Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) on purchase of Shares of Ramco Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dt 29-10-2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend dividend. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / nine months ended 31.12.2023. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023 is enclosed herewith. The Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12-02-2024 along with the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023 is enclosed herewith. The Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12-02-2024 along with the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.